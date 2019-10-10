Nation Other News 10 Oct 2019 5-month-old baby die ...
5-month-old baby dies after getting hit during fight between parents in Delhi: Police

According to the postmortem report, the baby died due to blood clotting in the brain, the police said.
A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a fight between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, the police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A five-month-old baby, who was injured during a fight between his mother and father, died in east Delhi's Kondli area, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a scuffle broke out between 29-year-old Dipti and her husband Satyajit, 32, on Sunday, following which he started beating her with a stick.

 

The stick with a nail on it hit accidentally their child's head, the police said. The baby was given first-aid by the parents, but on Tuesday morning, he vomited after which Ms Dipti took him to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead by the doctors, the police added.

A case under Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at Gazipur police station, they said, adding that the accused father is absconding.

 

