TTD vigilance wing exposes fake job racket

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 11, 2022, 1:50 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 4:05 am IST
In the preliminary inquiry, it has emerged that the accused has allegedly minted lakhs of rupees from unemployed youth by promising jobs in TTD. (DC Image)
TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) vigilance department has exposed a racket by a gang that was allegedly involved in cheating and minting money from the unemployed youth on the pretext of providing jobs in the TTD.

According to sources, the vigilance wing sleuths picked up Bala Krishna, who currently lives in Padmavathipuram locality in Tirupati and a native of Pichatur mandal. In the preliminary inquiry, it has emerged that the accused has allegedly minted lakhs of rupees from unemployed youth by promising jobs in TTD.

“Bala Krishna used to cheat the gullible youth by assuring them of jobs for various posts in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. He was a habitual offender and was jailed once in 2018 for cheating people on the pretext of offering jobs in the TTD and other organisations”, sources said.

Confirming the development to Deccan Chronicle on Saturday, TTD chief vigilance & security officer D. Narasimha Kishore said the vigilance wing is filing a complaint with the Tirumala police and will hand over Bala Krishna to them.

“We didn’t receive any complaints on the fake job racket. However, acting on credible information, the TTD vigilance wing sleuths probed it and picked up a person who was cheating youths on pretext of providing jobs in the TTD. We also recovered some fake appointment letters, documents and stamps from his possession, and they will be handed over to the police to probe deeper into the fake job racket”, he added.

As per the unconfirmed reports, Bala Krishna has so far minted Rs 1.2 crore from tens of youths with the help of two persons – one of them believed to be working in a government office in Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the TTD has once again appealed to the people, particularly the unemployed youth, not to fall prey to job fraudsters and underlined that whenever it takes up a recruitment drive, proper notification will be released through the print media.

