KTR urges Goyal to implement ‘One nation - One procurement'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 11, 2022, 12:18 am IST
Updated Sep 11, 2022, 4:00 am IST
File photo of TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
 File photo of TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Coming down heavily against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for neglecting Telangana state while providing funds for development activities, TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao wrote to Union food minister Piyush Goyal to implement the ‘One nation - One procurement’ policy to purchase paddy, wheat and broken rice to prevent scarcity of food grains in the country. It comes in the backdrop of the Centre barring export of broken rice.

Rao alleged that the food security system has been breached due to the NDA government’s failure to store food grains. The country is facing a scarcity and there was a need to procure food grains from all states and store them in FCI godowns.

"When TRS representatives and I made a number of visits to his office seeking paddy procurement from Telangana, the Prime Minister has taken a decision to ban export of broken rice," Rao said.

Telangana farmers have produced paddy to record levels. The Centre failed to consider the state’s request and caused a breach of the food security system, he alleged.

In this backdrop, Rama Rao demanded that Piyush Goyal strictly implement `One Nation-- One Procurement' policy to procuring food grains from all states equally.

Tags: narendra modi, industries minister kt rama rao, piyush goyal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


