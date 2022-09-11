  
Andhra Pradesh CM approves transfers between AP and Telangana

File photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: DC)
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has approved the proposal for the transfer of employees between the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Pleas for such transfers had been made by employees belonging to both AP and TS. Acknowledging the request of staff, the two state governments issued notifications and collected details of employees seeking transfers.

While 1,338 employees from Telangana want to shift to Andhra Pradesh, 1,804 government staff of AP have applied for a transfer to TS.

General Administration Department of Andhra Pradesh had prepared a proposal in this regard and sent it to the AP CM for approval. Jagan Mohan Reddy has okayed that proposal.

The proposal approved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will be sent to Telangana state government for consent. If the Telangana government also agrees, the procedures related to transfers will be formulated and the process of transferring will be taken up.

With Jagan Mohan Reddy’s okay, the AP government will now provide no objection certificates (NOCs) to all those who prefer being transferred to Telangana. The CM has also approved the request to consider eight years of service for mandatory transfers in upcoming transfer of teachers.

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation chairman Kakarla Venkata Rami Reddy thanked AP CM for approving the inter-state transfers between AP and TS and vice versa, which have been pending for past few years.

