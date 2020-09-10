OGH docs go on strike for bigger space

Members of the Junior Doctors Association stage a protest over various issues including proper medical infrastructure, in front of out patient and emergency block at Osmania General Hospital, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

With a major space crunch in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) due to the closure of the heritage building, postgraduates of general medicine do not have space for operations and post-operative wards.

They were offered space in the cardio-thoracic and plastic surgery wards but they are not happy. There are 120 postgraduate doctors who have struck work and are unhappy that there is no space for them in the other buildings of Osmania General Hos-pital .

OGH senior resident doctor, Naresh Rena, explained, “The doctors are upset as there is no proper place for them. They are not able to perform their duties properly.”

The demand is for a bigger post-operative ward as the present one is too small for them and they have to share it with other surgical departments.

Dr B. Nagendra, superintendent of OGH, says, “I am talking to them and their head of the department explaining that as and when space is available, the issues will be sorted out. We are looking into it and we will resolve it soon.”

Presently, elective surgeries are carried out in the department but the patients are in different wards which is making post-operative care difficult.