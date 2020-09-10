170th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,462,965

95,529

Recovered

3,469,084

73,057

Deaths

75,091

1,168

Maharashtra96734968646227787 Andhra Pradesh5275124256074634 Tamil Nadu4805244232318093 Karnataka4217303154336808 Uttar Pradesh2850412169014112 Delhi2011741727634638 West Bengal1900631629923730 Bihar152192135791775 Telangana147642115072916 Assam133066103505633 Odisha12403196364633 Gujarat108295889153150 Kerala9591870917385 Rajasthan95736794501178 Haryana8335365143882 Madhya Pradesh79192598501640 Punjab69684505582061 Jharkhand5689740659512 Chhatisgarh5293223938477 Jammu and Kashmir4754233871832 Uttarakhand2721118263372 Goa2225117156262 Puducherry1808412967347 Tripura167369653161 Himachal Pradesh8147558662 Manipur7362554840 Chandigarh6704414077 Arunachal Pradesh554539069 Nagaland437537768 Meghalaya3197182319 Sikkim198914297 Mizoram11927500
OGH docs go on strike for bigger space

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 10, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2020, 12:23 pm IST
Surgeons unhappy sharing space in post-operative ward
Members of the Junior Doctors Association stage a protest over various issues including proper medical infrastructure, in front of out patient and emergency block at Osmania General Hospital, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
 Members of the Junior Doctors Association stage a protest over various issues including proper medical infrastructure, in front of out patient and emergency block at Osmania General Hospital, in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

With a major space crunch in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) due to the closure of the heritage building, postgraduates of general medicine do not have space for operations and post-operative wards.

They were offered space in the cardio-thoracic and plastic surgery wards but they are not happy. There are 120 postgraduate doctors who have struck work and are unhappy that there is no space for them in the other buildings of Osmania General Hos-pital .

 

OGH senior resident doctor, Naresh Rena, explained, “The doctors are upset as there is no proper place for them. They are not able to perform their duties properly.”
The demand is for a bigger post-operative ward as the present one is too small for them and they have to share it with other surgical departments.

Dr B. Nagendra, superintendent of OGH, says, “I am talking to them and their head of the department explaining that as and when space is available, the issues will be sorted out. We are looking into it and we will resolve it soon.”

 

Presently, elective surgeries are carried out in the department but the patients are in different wards which is making post-operative care difficult.

...
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


