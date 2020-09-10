Eamcet centres continue to violate distancing rules

Hyderabad: Like the JEE (mains), social distancing and other safety norms were thrown out of the window yet again on the first day of the TS-EAMCET 2020 for engineering candidates on Wednesday.

Outside the iON Digital Zone, Old Alwal, scenes were miserable as parents who accompanied their children to write the exam crowded outside the exam centre even as temperatures rose.

The safety arrangements were such that students were forced to enter and exit the exam centre through the entra-nce of the adjoining eatery.

Inside the exam centre, students who wished to remain anonymous told Deccan Chronicle that no seat gap between students was maintained and no measures were taken after the exam for students to exit the exam centre while maintaining physical distance.

Several students also complained that no masks or gloves were provided outside the centre and some candidates

didn’t even wear masks because they thought they would be provided with one.

There were also complaints that invigilators were not wearing masks properly even as they went from student to student for signatures on the attendance sheet.

Several students on Twitter said that they are wary of what will happen in the next few days of the exam.

Some even raised concerns about the upcoming NEET examination on September 13 that will see 55800 students appearing for the exam in Telangana at 112 centres, whereas in Andhra Pradesh, 61,892 students will take the exam at 151 centres.

Telangana Eamcet candidates say that if this situation persists, more students will be exposed to the virus.