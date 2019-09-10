 LIVE !  :  Bookmark the page, watch it live here with key updates at 10:30pm IST- iPhone 11 Launch LIVE: Catch it here at 10:30pm
 
Nation Other News 10 Sep 2019 Sedition charge drop ...
Nation, In Other News

Sedition charge dropped against former MLA who spoke of ‘human bombs’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published Sep 10, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 5:00 pm IST
It was alleged that he had spoken against Hindu gods and also provoked youths to keep weapons and become ‘human bombs’.
The charges under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religions, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.), 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), 298 (uttering words…with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) etc. still stand in his case. (Photo: Representational image)
 The charges under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religions, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.), 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), 298 (uttering words…with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) etc. still stand in his case. (Photo: Representational image)

New Delhi: The charge of sedition has been dropped against former BSP MLA Shingara Ram Sahungra, who had been arrested on August 16 by Nawanshahr police, days after addressing a protest dharna held in connection with the demolition of the Guru Ravidas temple in New Delhi. The move came on the recommendation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report.

It was alleged that he had spoken against Hindu gods and also provoked youths to keep weapons and become ‘human bombs’.

 

The charges under sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religions, race, place of birth, residence, language etc.), 295-A (hurting religious sentiments), 298 (uttering words…with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) etc. still stand in his case, The Indian Express reported

Sahungra is presently lodged in a Ludhiana jail. He had made the speech in Nawanshahr on August 12, a day before the ‘Punjab Bandh’.

In a video, he was purportedly seen saying that no battle can be fought without weapons in this country, and asking them, “Can’t we become ‘human bomb’; we will follow do and die…”

Following his arrest, an SIT was formed by the Deputy Inspector general (DIG) of police, Ludhiana, Ranbir Singh Khatra.

The four-member team included SSP Nawanshahr Alka Meena, SP Investigation Wazir Singh Khaira, SP (investigation) Khanna, Jasbir Singh and CIA Crime Cell in-charge Nawanshahr Ajitpal Singh.

After his speech, various Hindu organisations took out a protest march and held a dharna in front of SSP Alka Meena’s and submitted a complaint against the former MLA demanding immediate action against him.

They also submitted videos of his speech in which, they alleged, he targeted the Parliament, Supreme Court, the upper caste and the Prime Minister.

Bharti Angra, the main complainant in the case, said police has gone easy on ex-MLA by dropping the sedition charge, adding that they would decide their next course of action after the court order on Tuesday.

In 2016, Sahungra had been booked for trespassing and theft in a government house in Hoshiarpur district where he had lived for 15 years, allegedly illegally and again re-entered forcibly. He was appointed MLA in 1992 and 1997.

...
Tags: ram shungra, bsp


Latest From Nation

The government has announced merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth, said the minister. (Photo: ANI)

Modi govt has taken landmark steps in past 100 days: Sitharaman

The former Union minister, however, refuted the allegations and called it a ‘conspiracy’ to blackmail him. (Photo: File)

Why is Chinmayanand still out, asks UP student after rape charge

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

She narrated the incident to her parents, following which police were informed. (Photo: Representational)

On her way to temple, minor girl abducted, gangraped in Rajasthan's Bhilwara



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

iPhone 11 launch: Final leaks before the official launch

Stay tuned to Deccan Chronicle to watch the iPhone 11 launch LIVE tonight at 10:30pm IST.
 

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)
 

Trump nominates Indian-American Anuraag Singhal as Florida judge

Anuraag Singhal is among the 17 judiciary nomination sent by the White House to the Senate. (Photo: Floridabar.org)
 

'Kerfuffle' on Twitter as Shashi Tharoor shares holiday photos

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is famous for using bizarre words in his speeches and tweets. (Photo: Twitter/ Shashi Tharoor)
 

PM Modi responds to invitation letter from father in TN for daughter's wedding

‘It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion,’ PM Modi said in the letter. (Photo: ANI)
 

Three animal species declared extinct in India

150 other species are expected to follow suit in the near future as they have been categorised as critically endangered. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India slams Pak, China's 'Kashmir talk', says concerned about PoK 'corridor'

A joint statement by Pakistan and China issued on Sunday following the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to Pakistan, said that

Delhi is 3rd highest consumer of cannabis in the world, says study

Surprisingly, India doesn't show up in countries where marijuana would be profitable if it was taxed. (Representational Image)

Centre hardens provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, some states go soft

Many state governments, including the BJP-ruled Gujarat, are not convinced by the provisions of hefty fines. (Photo: Representational image)

Tamil Nadu okays Nagai mini harbour: S P Velumani

S.P. VelumaniS.P. Velumani, minister for nunicipal administration and his cabinet colleagues, take a pledge at a meet to review development works at Tiruchy on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister woos investors in Dubai

Tamil Nadu Chief minister E Palaniswami. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham