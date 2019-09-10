Nation Other News 10 Sep 2019 India slams Pak, Chi ...
Nation, In Other News

India slams Pak, China's 'Kashmir talk', says concerned about PoK 'corridor'

ANI
Published Sep 10, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 3:42 pm IST
India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Kashmir: MEA
A joint statement by Pakistan and China issued on Sunday following the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to Pakistan, said that
New Delhi: India, on Tuesday, rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement by China and Pakistan last week and also expressed concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through illegally occupied Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

 

"We reject the reference to Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister. J&K is an integral part of India," MEA spokesperson said in a statement in response to a query in this regard.

Asserting that India is "resolutely" opposed to any action by other countries to change status quo in PoK, he said, "On the other hand, India has consistently expressed concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in so-called "China Pakistan Economic Corridor", which is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947."

"India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. We call on the parties concerned to cease such actions," said Kumar.

A joint statement by Pakistan and China issued on Sunday following the conclusion of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's two-day visit to Pakistan, said that "China is closely watching the situation in Jammu and Kashmir" and reiterated that the "Kashmir issue is a dispute left from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements".

