Gujarat amends Centre's amendment; revised penalty charges for breaking traffic rules

Published Sep 10, 2019, 7:16 pm IST
Updated Sep 10, 2019, 7:16 pm IST
Earlier, the Gujarat govt contended that the high fines do not seem feasible and they would wait for a report from the RTO.
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (Photo: PTI/File)
Ahmedabad: Gujarat government, on Tuesday, announced a reduction in the penalty under the new Motor Vehicles Act overruling the amendments made by the centre.

After the implementation of the Motor Vehicle (MV) (Amendment) Act 2019, traffic police across the country are coming down heavily on those who are violating the new rules.

 

- Under the new fine structure in Gujarat, the penalty for not wearing a helmet is changed to Rs 500, which is Rs 1000 under the MV Act.

- For not wearing seat belts as against Rs 1000, Rs 500 will be charged.

- Driving a vehicle without a driving license will attract a fine of Rs 2000 for the two-wheelers and Rs 3000 for the rest, as against Rs 5000 under the new rule.

- If the license, insurance, PUC, RC book is not there, the fine will be as per the new Motor Vehicles Act. For the first time, Rs 500 will be fined and second time penalty is Rs 1000.

- For triple riding, the fine will be Rs 100 as against Rs 1000 in the MV Act.

- Driving a vehicle with pollution has a fine of Rs 10,000 under the new MV Act, whereas in Gujarat it will be Rs 1000 for small vehicles and Rs 3000 for large vehicles.

Post imposition of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, from September 1, hefty challans for traffic rules violations by the police have hit the headlines, news18 reported.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said stringent rules were "much needed" as people had taken traffic laws very lightly and there was neither fear nor respect for the law.

Tags: motor vehicles act, gujarat


