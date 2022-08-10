  
First flood warning issued as Godavari level rises at Cotton barrage

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPAT G SAMARITAN
Published Aug 10, 2022, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 12:42 am IST
 As the water level was rising in the river, the authorities warned that it might touch the second flood warning level at 13.75ft by Thursday afternoon. (DC)

Vijayawada: Water resources authorities issued a first flood warning when water level in Godavari river touched 11.75 feet, with a discharge of over 10 lakh cusecs by about 9.15am at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari, on Wednesday.

As the water level was rising in the river, the authorities warned that it might touch the second flood warning level at 13.75ft by Thursday afternoon.

The water level at Bhadrachalam remained steady at 50.5ft between 3pm and 4pm as there was no fresh rainfall in the catchment areas of Godavari river in parts of Maharashtra, the Central Water Commission said.

It warned that the water level in Godavari at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage will continue to rise further. “It would take nearly 18 to 24 hours for the water from Bhadrachalam to reach Dowleswaram. It will touch 13.45ft with a discharge of over 13 lakh cusecs of water. The forecast may be revised depending on the flood level at Bhadrachalam, the authority has said.

Godavari river conservator Kasi Visweswara said, “We are expecting the Godavari flood level to touch the second flood warning level at 13.75ft by Thursday following a rise in the water level at Bhadrachalam. We have issued a general alert to the inhabitants along its course, in the low-lying areas, to be cautious.”

Meanwhile, the Konaseema district administration has geared up its machinery to handle the Godavari floods. The floodwater was overflowing on causeways at P Gannavaram, Ainavilli and other areas. The authorities have arranged country boats for the people to move to safety.

Officials have identified the vulnerable areas and made a list of staff to be posted on flood-control duty.

Konaseema collector Himanshu Shukla said, “We are making all the requisite arrangements. Unless the water level at Dowleswaram crosses the third flood warning level, there will be no threat to the people living in the islands. We would set up decentralised kitchens in the affected villages to serve cooked food and drinking water to the flood-hit in the rehabilitation centres as the flood situation might worsen.”

Water authorities say the first flood warning was in force at Sir Arthur Cotton barrage on Wednesday, with the water level at 12.90ft and a discharge of 11.35 lakh cusecs. The second flood warning was in force at Bhadrachalam with the water level at 50.60ft, with a discharge of 12.91 lakh cusecs of water downstream at 5pm.

