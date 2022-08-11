Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: History-sheeters and repeat offenders previously jailed for sparking communal events are under the police vigil in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations. The development comes in the backdrop of the intelligence officials warning the state police of a possible threat from such elements.

The top brass of the police has been conducting regular meetings with residents and lower-rung department officials to keep a tab on suspected persons and suspicious incidents.

Meanwhile, the cyber intelligence cell is tracking the movements of suspects, who tried to join outfits like ISIS and miscreants posting on social media platforms, by contacting their family members, neighbours and local police officials.

“With state governments, individuals, organisations celebrating the 75th Independence Day at respective places, the miscreants are likely to target mobs during the Independence Day celebrations. To thwart such illegal activities, the police take measures for smooth conduct of the celebrations,” a source said.

A senior police officer said that they have started verifying details of miscreants and suspects as precautionary measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations and the festive season. The state police also formed teams to monitor social media activities to prevent hate posts and abusive content.