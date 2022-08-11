  
Nation Other News 10 Aug 2022 Cops step up vigil o ...
Nation, In Other News

Cops step up vigil on suspects ahead of Independence Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Aug 11, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Updated Aug 11, 2022, 12:13 am IST
Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)
 Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: History-sheeters and repeat offenders previously jailed for sparking communal events are under the police vigil in the run-up to the Independence Day celebrations. The development comes in the backdrop of the intelligence officials warning the state police of a possible threat from such elements.

The top brass of the police has been conducting regular meetings with residents and lower-rung department officials to keep a tab on suspected persons and suspicious incidents.

Meanwhile, the cyber intelligence cell is tracking the movements of suspects, who tried to join outfits like ISIS and miscreants posting on social media platforms, by contacting their family members, neighbours and local police officials.

Sources said that there was no specific threat to Hyderabad, but the intelligence officials issued a circular to track anti-social elements.

 “With state governments, individuals, organisations celebrating the 75th Independence Day at respective places, the miscreants are likely to target mobs during the Independence Day celebrations. To thwart such illegal activities, the police take measures for smooth conduct of the celebrations,” a source said.

A senior police officer said that they have started verifying details of miscreants and suspects as precautionary measures ahead of Independence Day celebrations and the festive season. The state police also formed teams to monitor social media activities to prevent hate posts and abusive content.

...
Tags: communal riot, 75th independence day, telangana news, hyderabad news


Related Stories

IB warns of terrorist attacks around I-Day
Bypoll takes backseat as TRS focuses on I-Day fete now

Latest From Nation

Several TRS local leaders held a meeting in Nalgonda district demanding that the leadership not give the ticket to K. Prabhakar Reddy who had lost to K. Rajgopal Reddy in 2018. (DC Image/File)

Munugode byelection: TRS dissidents oppose Prabhakar Reddy’s name

Farmers in the region have suffered hugely due to floods and incessant rains and are seeking timely help from the government. (Representational Image/ DC)

Farmers suffer huge losses; damage to standing crops

CM will embark on district tours from August 14 and address public meetings. (Photo: File/ Twitter)

TRS to kick start Munugode bypoll campaign with public meeting on Aug. 25

Poster pasted by the followers of the Errabelli Pradeep Rao challenging Warangal East MLA Nannanpuneni Narendar to a bypoll, in Warangal. — DC

TRS takes the debate route in poll run-up



MOST POPULAR

 

Is infrastructure enough for education?

Teacher-student ratio low in Mahbubia school. (Representational DC Image)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

PM Narendra Modi to chair NITI Aayog governing council meeting on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Homage paid to Army elite dog fallen in gunfight with J&K militants

Army personnel pay tribute to Axel, an Army dog who died due to bullet injuries during an anti-terrorist operation in Baramulla district on Sunday. ( DC )

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->