140th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,267,153

53,016

Recovered

1,581,640

47,362

Deaths

45,352

886

Maharashtra52451335842118050 Tamil Nadu3028752446755041 Andhra Pradesh2355251456362116 Karnataka182354991263312 Delhi1461341316574131 Uttar Pradesh126722767212120 West Bengal98459671202059 Bihar8274154139450 Telangana8075157586637 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3433121832109 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
Nation Other News 10 Aug 2020 Amid pandemic, open- ...
Nation, In Other News

Amid pandemic, open-air classes for students gains momentum in Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 10, 2020, 8:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2020, 8:45 pm IST
In most cases, the education in the time of pandemic is being imparted to these students free of cost
Muneer Aalam hold open-air classes in batches for about eighty students in Srinagar’s Idgah grounds.
 Muneer Aalam hold open-air classes in batches for about eighty students in Srinagar’s Idgah grounds.

Srinagar: As Kashmir continues to reel under the COVID-19 restrictions, lockdown necessitated by the alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths and positive cases, holding open-air classes for students forcibly kept away from schools for more than a year now is gaining momentum across the Valley.

Private teachers and tutors are organizing such lessons in batches for students from primary to higher secondary classes, at least, at a couple of dozen places in various districts of the Valley.

 

In most cases, the education in the time of pandemic is being imparted to these students free of cost. In remaining instances, mohalla (locality) or village welfare committees or charitable organizations are funding the pursuit, however.

The trendsetter of this unique exercise is Muneer Aalam, an engineer-turned-teacher from Srinagar. He had in view of the slow 2G internet speed debilitating the online classes launched for students by their respective institutions in the Valley earlier, started free open-air coaching classes at Srinagar’s Idgah grounds in June “to ensure the students don't fall behind their school or college syllabi.

 

His “Minaz Zulumaat-i-Ilan Noor”- from darkness (of ignorance) to the brightest light (of knowledge)- endeavour not only continues but it has also inspired many people here and elsewhere in the Valley and is being widely appreciated in Kashmir and beyond.  

40-year-old- Aalam relocates to the spacious Idgah grounds with the break of dawn to start his tuition classes for nearly eighty male and female students in batches. These students pour in from different parts of Srinagar and neighbouring townships, carrying their foldable chairs or mats to attend the classes.

 

“We strictly adhere to the COVID-19 SOPs and guidelines and take all necessary precautions which include students sitting at distances and wearing facemasks throughout.”

Last week, when Srinagar received rains after a long time, these classes were held on the porch of Aali Masjid, which is part of the historical Idgah where Muslims offer special Id prayers twice in a year, instead.

“For the first time in the last fifty day, we took the classes a few metres away from our open-air classroom on the veranda of Aali Masjid. The management of the mosque, the second largest in Kashmir, readily agreed to it,” he said.

 

He added, “It was raining like cats and dogs but I decided to look for an alternative place to hold the classes so that the students who come from near and far off places are not disappointed. I had reached there before first light and my first class on that rainy day went for about three hours, the longest in nearly two months.”  

Mr. Aalam said, “Basically I’m an engineer from the IIT but teaching is not only my profession but also my passion for the past two decades. I felt the pain of our students who were suffering due to their remaining away from their schools and colleges for so long and the online classes not being any helpful to them because of the low speed internet. Believe me, thinking about the future of our children and the society I couldn’t sleep. I decided to sacrifice my sleep. I reach here before the break of dawn to hold these open-air classes.”

 

 He lamented that even the Supreme Court has failed to come to the rescue of J&K students as the petitions seeking restoration of 4G bandwidth internet services in the erstwhile are lingering before the top court.

“When you look into the eyes of these young boys and girls you see helplessness and hopelessness there. I just want to ask one question; isn’t education a priority before the government?”, he said.

He added, “It appears they are telling us let education suffer but there should be no law and order problem. For God’s sake, don’t spoil the future of our new generation. We won’t be able to face them tomorrow if we damper their dreams”, he added. While Mr. Aalam teaches math, he has been joined by a couple of more people lately to teach other subjects like physics and chemistry.    

 

Mudassir Ahmed, a student said, “These classes have been very helpful to us. We’re face to face with our teachers here. After the lessons are over, we interact with them, seek clarifications from them and give them feedback. Zoom classes have not been any beneficial because of the poor connectivity”

G.N.Var, chairman of chairman of Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) which has 2,200 schools associated with it,  said, “Our students are worried and confused and many of them even suffering from psychological distress because educational institutions are shut for more one year now and the online classes have been a practical joke. Their main worry is; they might not be able to compete with students from other states of the country in all-India level examinations.”

 

However, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education and Skill Development said, “We’re making an all out effort to ensure our students don’t suffer any academic loss. No doubt, we have only a 2G internet facility available to us which also gets disrupted occasionally due to law and order issues but our 1.35 lakh teachers are helping our 1.5 million students to complete the remaining sixty percent syllabus through community classes. We have also started special education programs and classes through the local stations of All Indian Radio and Doordarshan and Reliance Broadcast Network Limited owned BIG FM”.

 

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir covid-19, open air classes


Latest From Nation

A person gets his swab taken at a mobile coronavirus testing facility IMASQ near LB Nagar in Hyderabad.(DC Photo: P. Surendra)

Corona goes rural in Telangana, and quarantine is a huge worry

Mahatma Gandhi gave these spectacles away as a gift to a man in South Africa. (Photo: East Bristol Auctions)

These are Gandhi's glasses. You can bid for them on August 21

Sachin Pilot, now about to retrace his steps back into the Congress parivar. (File photo)

Sachin, Rahul, Priyanka meet up to clear up the Rajasthan royal mess

Mud fallen on Charmadi Ghat being removed to restore vehicular movement. Traffic Ghat road has been closed till Tuesday.

Three die in rain related incidents in Hassan, Charmadi ghat closed for traffic



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mizoram governor wrote 13 books during lockdown

PS Sreedharan Pillai (Twitter)

Dialysis patients give a skip to hospitals for the fear of catching Covid

Representational image (AP)

Mysuru police chief's office shut down due to Covid breakout

Representational image (PTI)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

These are Gandhi's glasses. You can bid for them on August 21

Mahatma Gandhi gave these spectacles away as a gift to a man in South Africa. (Photo: East Bristol Auctions)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham