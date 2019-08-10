Nation Other News 10 Aug 2019 Man missing after du ...
Man missing after duping Hyderabad hotel of Rs 12.34 lacs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 10, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Aug 10, 2019, 6:58 pm IST
The matter is under investigation by police and CCTV footage is being checked.
Photo: Represetational image
 Photo: Represetational image

Hyderabad: A man who had booked a luxury suite at a posh hotel for 102 days absconded not paying the dues of Rs 12.34 lakh.

Hotel Taj Banjara filed a complaint in this regard with the Banjara Hills police on Friday.

 

According to police, a person identified himself as A Shankar Narayana from Visakhapatnam checked into the hotel on April 4, 2018 expressing his intention to stay for a long period of time.

The hotel accommodated him in a suite at discounted tariff.

“The total bill came to ₹25.96 lakh. Out of this, he paid ₹13.62 lakh. The outstanding amount as on the day he absconded on April 15 this year was ₹12.34 lakh. After absconding, the hotel management called him several times and he gave assurances that he would pay the amount. However, his phone is now switched off,” police said.



