Man missing after duping Hyderabad hotel of Rs 12.34 lacs

Hyderabad: A man who had booked a luxury suite at a posh hotel for 102 days absconded not paying the dues of Rs 12.34 lakh.

Hotel Taj Banjara filed a complaint in this regard with the Banjara Hills police on Friday.

According to police, a person identified himself as A Shankar Narayana from Visakhapatnam checked into the hotel on April 4, 2018 expressing his intention to stay for a long period of time.

The hotel accommodated him in a suite at discounted tariff.

“The total bill came to ₹25.96 lakh. Out of this, he paid ₹13.62 lakh. The outstanding amount as on the day he absconded on April 15 this year was ₹12.34 lakh. After absconding, the hotel management called him several times and he gave assurances that he would pay the amount. However, his phone is now switched off,” police said.

The matter is under investigation by police and CCTV footage is being checked.