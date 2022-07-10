Pension Adalat to be conducted online

All the establishments covered under EPF Act 1952 are to forward claims of eligible members/employees to the EFPO, Madhapur, to process the pension cases and issue pension payment orders on the day of their retirement. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: A Pension Adalat for pensioners/members of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 would be conducted online/Webinar (https://meet.google.com/ ici-aove-hxy) by the Employees of ’Provident Fund Organisation, (EFPO) Regional Office-II, Madhapur (Barkatpura), Hyderabad, on July 11 at 11 am.

M.H. Warsi, Regional PF Commissioner, Madhapur, Hyderabad said, “This Pension Adalat aims at redressal of employees’ grievances related to submission of claims, transfer of pension services, non-receipt of pension, submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra/Digital Life Certificates. All the establishments covered under EPF Act 1952 should forward claims of eligible members/employees to the EFPO, Madhapur, to process the pension cases and issue pension payment orders on the day of their retirement."