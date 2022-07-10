  
Nation Other News 10 Jul 2022 Pension Adalat to be ...
Nation, In Other News

Pension Adalat to be conducted online

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 10, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2022, 1:23 am IST
All the establishments covered under EPF Act 1952 are to forward claims of eligible members/employees to the EFPO, Madhapur, to process the pension cases and issue pension payment orders on the day of their retirement. (DC file photo)
 All the establishments covered under EPF Act 1952 are to forward claims of eligible members/employees to the EFPO, Madhapur, to process the pension cases and issue pension payment orders on the day of their retirement. (DC file photo)

HYDERABAD: A Pension Adalat for pensioners/members of Employees Pension Scheme 1995 would be conducted online/Webinar (https://meet.google.com/ ici-aove-hxy) by the Employees of ’Provident Fund Organisation, (EFPO) Regional Office-II, Madhapur (Barkatpura), Hyderabad, on July 11 at 11 am.

M.H. Warsi, Regional PF Commissioner, Madhapur, Hyderabad said, “This Pension Adalat aims at redressal of employees’ grievances related to submission of claims, transfer of pension services, non-receipt of pension, submission of Jeevan Pramaan Patra/Digital Life Certificates. All the establishments covered under EPF Act 1952 should forward claims of eligible members/employees to the EFPO, Madhapur, to process the pension cases and issue pension payment orders on the day of their retirement."

 

...
Tags: pension adalat, employees pension scheme
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Police and forest staff were deployed on the to remove the tribals' huts and take the cultivators into their custody at Koya Poshaguda in Dandepally mandal of Mancherial district. (Screengrab from video)

Stopped tribals from grabbing land: TS Forest dept.

The allottees must pay a token initial amount of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for 1 BHK, 2 BHK and 3 BHK respectively by July 12 failing which allotment gets cancelled.

Initial payment for Rajiv flats from July 12

The deceased were identified as Addala Laksmi (49) and her grandson, Addala Harshit Varma (5). Representational image/DC

2 dead, 3 hurt in wall collapse

Irrigation officials release flood water from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

Floodwaters released into sea from Prakasam Barrage



MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->