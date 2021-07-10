Heavy rains likely across Telangana

Monsoon activity is expected to gain steam on account of the formation of cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal. (Photo: PTI/File)

HYDERABAD: A low-pressure zone is predicted to develop over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh by July 11. Under its influence the state is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Monsoon activity is expected to gain steam on account of the formation of cyclonic circulation and low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

"This cyclonic circulation comes coupled with a trough extending across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, which would be followed up with a fresh low-pressure area forming over Northwest Bay of Bengal, off South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh coast," said a weather bulletin by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

“July and August are the rainiest months for Hyderabad with normal rainfall of 179.2mm and 207mm respectively. Telangana has received a surplus of 45 per cent rainfall so far in this season and the week ending June 30 recorded an excess of 33 per cent. Hyderabad has received 17 per cent above normal rainfall so far,” said a report by the private weather forecaster Skymet.

“A relatively poor start in July is likely to be compensated by the July 7 to 14 wet spell. Heavy rains are expected in some parts in the next 24 hours and followed up with a peak spell between July 11 and 14,” Skymet said.