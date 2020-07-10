Virus scare for Yediyurappa after Karnataka CMO staffers test positive for COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (C), Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan with State Health Minister B Sriramulu (R) during their visit to a temporary COVID-19 care centre, at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Bengaluru: COVID-19 has made its entry into Karnataka Chief Minister Mr B S Yediyurappa's office and residence, forcing the Chief Minister to stay away from official programmes on Friday.

So far, Chief Minister's official driver, his chef at 'Dhavalagiri', his personal residence and eight staff at Chief Minister's Home Office Krishna have tested positive.

On Friday, the Chief Minister had arranged a send off party for 16 members of the Legislative Council, who retired in the month of June. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, he was advised to stay away from all the events for the next three days. Though the send off program went on in the presence of Legislative Council Chairman, Mr Yediyurappa stayed away from the function.

As per protocol, the Chief Minister has Cauvery, his official residence, Krishna, his residence office as well as his personal residence Dhavalagiri in Dollar's colony. On Thursday night, it was confirmed that the chef at Dhavalagiri tested positive for Coronavirus. Mr Yediyurappa was asked to stay back at Cauvery till the sanitisation process was completed.

However, the worst happened on Friday morning, when his official driver as well as eight staff at Krishna also tested positive for Coronavirus. Now, the Chief Minister's entire security as well as personal staff are subjected to COVID-19 test again, though they were tested only a few days ago.