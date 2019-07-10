Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 10 Jul 2019 Kakinada: Four held ...
Nation, In Other News

Kakinada: Four held for sexual assaulting girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 10, 2019, 5:40 am IST
Updated Jul 10, 2019, 5:48 am IST
According to sources, a youth lured a girl claiming that he was in love with her and promised to marry her.
State Women Commission chairperson went to the Government General Hospital and spoke to victims of sexual assault.
Kakinada: Three Town Police on Tuesday took four accused in a gang rape case into custody.

According to sources, a youth lured a girl claiming that he was in love with her and promised to marry her. He took her to a house where he raped her. Later, he encouraged his other three friends to do the same.

 

The parents of the girl complained to the Three Town police while the girl was admitted to Government General Hospital. Police said that a case had been registered against the accused as per complaint given by the girl.

Meanwhile, State Women Commission chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari visited the Government General Hospital on Tuesday, where victims of molestation and sexual abuse are getting treatment, Ms.Rajakumari expressed concern over the increasing number of sexual abuse cases in East and West Godavari Districts and other parts of the state. She consoled the victims and said that the Commission would give protection to them. She said that the President of India has given nod to give death sentence to persons who raped girls below the age of 14 years.

Ms.Rajakumari, however, said that every accused should be given death sentence in any rape case irrespective of age. She said that, a Judge in Vijayawada Court imposed death sentence within 14 days, after the incident happened. Other judges in courts across the state should take inspiration from the judgment and give punishment to the accused without dragging out the cases for long time, sheadded.

She said that the Commission was recommending the government to give compensation to the victims ranging between Rs.4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. She said that within a span of one week, there were three rape cases reported from East and West Godavari districts. In West Godavari, a father made his daughter pregnant and a teacher at Agency area married a minor girl who was studying Class VIII. A lover encouraged gang rape with his friends. All these incidents should not be excused.

Meanwhile, AIDWA organization condemned the rape incidents. The Organization City Secretary K. Subhashini and others visited Government General Hospital to console rape victims.

Ms.Subhashini said that the parents and the girls are living amidst most fears for their lives.

...
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


