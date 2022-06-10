HC to CBI: Defreeze accounts of Satyam Raju’s mother

HYDERABAD: In a big relief to the family members of Satyam Computers promoter B. Ramalinga Raju, the Telangana High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to defreeze the bank accounts and fixed deposits of B. Appalanarasamma, mother of Raju, which had been frozen since 2010.

The court also directed the managers of Karur Vysya Bank at Jubilee Hills and HDFC Bank at Banjara Hills to allow Appalanarasamma to run the savings bank accounts held in their respective branches.

Appalanarasamma, 85, is the mother of Ramalinga Raju, B. Suryanarayana Raju and B. Rama Raju , on whom the CBI had registered cases in relation to a huge financial in 2010.

Appalanarasamma approached the High Court against the continuance of freezing of bank accounts and fixed deposits. She stated that she was not made as an accused by the CBI, nor the chargesheet referred to the accounts and fixed deposits of her as connected to the said case. Further, she said the apex court had cleared her name in the proceedings launched by the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for alleged insider trading. She requested to consider her old age and to issue directions for defreeze her accounts.

Justice Radha Rani, not inclined to take cognisance of the submission of the CBI counsel, issued directions to the CBI and banks to allow her to run bank activities which were frozen.