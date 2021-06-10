Nation Other News 10 Jun 2021 Student enrolment up ...
Nation, In Other News

Student enrolment up by 11.4 per cent in higher education: AISHE report 2019-20

ANI
Published Jun 10, 2021, 4:37 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2021, 4:37 pm IST
As many as 3.38 crore students enrolled in programmes at under-graduate and post-graduate level
Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in 2019-20 is 27.1 per cent against 26.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 24.3 per cent in 2014-2015. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
 Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in 2019-20 is 27.1 per cent against 26.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 24.3 per cent in 2014-2015. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

New Delhi: Over the last five years from, there has been a growth of 11.4 per cent in the student enrolment in higher education with an increase of 18.2 per cent in female enrolment, according to the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday approved the release of the report of AISHE 2019-20, which provides key performance indicators on the current status of Higher education in the country.

 

According to an official statement Pokhriyal said: "In the last five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, there has been a growth of 11.4 per cent in the student enrolment. The rise in female enrolment in higher education during the period is 18.2 per cent."

Pokhriyal emphasized that the continuous focus given by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on education of girls, women empowerment and empowerment of socially backward classes are well reflected by the increased participation of women, SCs and STs population in Higher Education as shown by the report.

 

Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare said, "This report is the tenth in the series of AISHE annually released by department of Higher Education. The continuous rise in the enrolment, number of institutions, gender parity is a part of our country's major move towards improving access, equity and quality in light of National Education Policy 2020."

Some of the key features of AISHE 2019-20 report revealed that the total enrolment in Higher Education stands at 3.85 crore in 2019-20 as compared to 3.74 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of 11.36 lakh (3.04 per cent). Total enrolment was 3.42 crore in 2014-15, said the report.

 

Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER), the percentage of students belonging to the eligible age group enrolled in Higher Education, in 2019-20 is 27.1 per cent against 26.3 per cent in 2018-19 and 24.3 per cent in 2014-2015.

"Gender Parity Index (GPI) in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 1.01 against 1.00 in 2018-19 indicating an improvement in the relative access to higher education for females of eligible age group compared to males," the report said.

It further stated that the Pupil Teacher Ratio in Higher Education in 2019-20 is 26.

As many as 3.38 crore students enrolled in programmes at under-graduate and post-graduate level. Out of these, nearly 85 per cent of the students (2.85 crore) were enrolled in the six major disciplines such as Humanities, Science, Commerce, Engineering and Technology, Medical Science and IT & Computer.

 

According to the report, the number of students pursuing PhD in 2019-20 is 2.03 lakh against 1.17 lakh in 2014-15. The total Number of Teachers stands at 15,03,156 comprising of 57.5 per cent male and 42.5 per cent female.

...
Tags: all-india survey on higher education, council of higher education, higher education, aishe
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Pfizer has not sold to any country without obtaining indemnity against legal action over any adverse effects of their product. (AFP)

India close to giving indemnity to foreign vaccine makers like Pfizer: Report

In a letter to the minister, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham said MSMEs which were not interested to go for restructuring have also to be supported. (Photo: Tirupur Exporters Association)

Tirupur exporters association plea to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Ashoka slammed former CM Siddaramaiah saying that their party must first resolve their own issues. (Photo: PTI)

Chair of Karnataka CM is perfectly occupied, says R Ashoka

A total of 37 crore tests have been carried out till now, of which 13 crore are in the last 3 months alone, he said (ANI file image)

India's total COVID tests surpass US population, says Karnataka Health Minister



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala girl of class 5 writes to CJI, lauds SC for saving lives in fight with COVID

The girl also enclosed in her letter a drawing depicting discharge of duties by the apex court where a judge is seen hammering down coronavirus and has the tricolour, national emblem and smiling portrait of father of the nation. (ANI)

Nirmaan plans ICU units at govt hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

The initiative is expected to reduce burden on district hospitals.

Centre issues guidelines for management of black fungus in children below 18 years

Posaconazole should be given as salvage therapy in cases who cannot be given Amphotericin B, the guidelines added.

Lady Luck smiles again; Two more get diamonds in Jonnagiri

In a span of 48 hours, three diamonds worth Rs 2.40 crore were found in Jonnagiri village of Tuggali Mandal. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)

ITDA officials denying adivasis of updated patta passbooks

Many adivasis say that the state government was first giving Rythu Bandhu amount through cheques. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham