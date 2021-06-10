Hyderabad NGO feeds 10,000 needy daily

Hyderabad: An NGO by the name of Freedom Again Foundation (FAF) in the city being run by Mushir Khan, a private tech associate, has been able to provide free meals to at least 10,000 needy people across the state with his teammates and a group of volunteers during the two waves of COVID-19 that hit the country.

With an intent to help the underprivileged and needy in the society, Mushir with his team mates Syed Shah Md Quadri and Ali Hamza Khan have been raising funds, distributing meals as well as free oxygen concentrators for people who reached out to them via social media or phone calls.

Khan used his social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to share verified leads on beds, oxygen cylinders, and medicines and injections at a time when the crisis was at its peak. "I work at a multinational company in the city. When the second wave hit us and there was clear medical infrastructure mismanagement, I used to wake up to hundreds of calls and messages across all platforms with requests for beds and oxygen among other things. I used to spend the first few hours of my day making numerous calls to ascertain the availability and help those in distress", Khan said.

"We were able to get some donations from associates in our NGO for 20 oxygen concentrators when the renting price was anywhere between Rs. 4000 per day, and gave them to anyone in need free of cost", he added.

Khan also added that while they have a number of volunteers across the city, he handles and plans the distribution drive, raises funds, manages social media and content writing singlehandedly.