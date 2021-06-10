Nation Other News 10 Jun 2021 Eleven, including ei ...
Eleven, including eight children, killed, seven injured in Mumbai house collapse

PTI
Published Jun 10, 2021, 9:29 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2021, 11:11 am IST
The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area
The rescue operations are continuing in Malad. (Photo: ANI)
 The rescue operations are continuing in Malad. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after a single-storey house collapsed on another structure in Malwani area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area, he said.

 

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Eight children and three adults died in the incident, he said.

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified, the BMC official said.

Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said.

People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals, he added.

 

According to civic and fire brigade officials, some people might still be trapped under the rubble and the search and rescue operations were on.

According to BMC officials, the house collapsed on another singole-storey structure.

An adjoining three-storey building was also unstable, they said.

...
