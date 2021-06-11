Nation Other News 10 Jun 2021 Covid wave subsiding ...
Covid wave subsiding but caution advised

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 11, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Chances of infection are more in areas of agriculture, fishing and other economic activities as crowds gather
 Doctors say there must be more awareness drives so that people continue to refrain from unnecessary travel and social activity. (Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: The second wave of Covid19 is seeing a steady decline and yet the risk of people getting infected exists in the public sphere. Districts like Yadadri Bhongir have recorded 46 new cases (290 in a week), Warangal urban 61 new cases (445 in a week) Suryapet 84 new cases (537 in a week) and Mahabubabad 68 new cases (461 in a week).

Chances of infection are more in areas of agriculture, fishing and other economic activities as crowds gather.

 

In Bhadradri Kothagudem, several cases of infection were reported during the past week due to the fishing activity. There were 86 new cases on Thursday while the week has seen 95 cases on June 7 and 110 on June 4.

While the unlocking is on, caution is advised to those who are planning house warming ceremonies or small social gatherings at home. Restaurants must avoid drawing people in.

Dr Lav Kumar, president of IMA Telangana says: "Covid-appropriate behaviour has to be followed during the unlocking. There are some who are vaccinated and others who are yet to do this. Those who are vaccinated cannot give up safety measures as the virus is still active. People have to refrain even from small gatherings."

 

Doctors say there must be more awareness drives so that people continue to refrain from unnecessary travel and social activity. Till the cases are down, any activity will only lead to small events of super spreaders.

At present, 90 per cent of government isolation and oxygen beds are empty while 50 per cent of the oxygen beds is vacant in private hospitals.

With people in districts, neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recording higher numbers of cases, patients are coming in from border areas to private hospitals. Sporadic cases have been reported in Nanded and these are coming to Hyderabad for treatment. Experts say alertness and caution must be maintained.

 

