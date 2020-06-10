78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 10 Jun 2020 Tinsukia gas well bl ...
Nation, In Other News

Tinsukia gas well blowout kills two IOC firefighters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2020, 11:43 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 12:10 pm IST
The site is still burning as the oil well continues to feed gas
Smoke billows from a fire at Baghjan oil field, a week after a blowout in TInsukia, Assam. PTI photo
 Smoke billows from a fire at Baghjan oil field, a week after a blowout in TInsukia, Assam. PTI photo

Two firefighters of Oil India Ltd who had gone missing were found dead near the oil well fire in Assam, as per official sources. It's been 14 days the oil well in Tinsukia had been leaking gas and eventually caught fire on Tuesday. The blaze was massive and could be seen from a radius of 10kms.

The site is still burning as the oil well continues to feed gas. Fire in the radius of 1.5 m has been brought under control, said officials.

 

The firefighting operations are being assisted by the Army and IAF following the Assam government reached out for help. The paramilitary forces has cordoned off the area surrounding the oil well.

However, panic has gripped the people of the surrounding areas after the fire broke out as black smoke billowing out of the mishap site was seen from miles away with hundreds of local residents fleeing from the nearby areas.

...
Tags: tinsukia district, assam oil well
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

Tourists undergo thermal screening at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. PTI photo

Rajasthan seals borders after COVID-19 cases spike

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court refuses to stay AP High Court order on SEC

A Thai nun wearing a face shield waits to offer his prayers at the Bodh Gaya temple. (PTI)

No respite from coronavirus for India as total cases reach 2.76 lakh

A medic stands at the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI photo)

Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital won't treat patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SSLC exams: Karnataka won't follow Telangana, TN in promoting 10th standard students

PTI file photo shows students appearing for their Board exams

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Four Mysureans team up to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hill

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Corona rips Chamrajnagar off its green tag

Representational image (PTI)

Site discovered at Idur-Kunjadi indicates that the Mesolithic people were active

Collection of sharp stone tools near Idur-Kunjadi
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham