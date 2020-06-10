SSLC exams: Karnataka won't follow Telangana, TN in promoting 10th standard students

Bengaluru: While five states have decided to promote the class X students without conducting examinations, Karnataka is still in dilemma over whether to conduct the examinations for State Board or not.

While the government is still contemplating conducting the examination, citing low numbers of COVID-19 in the State, there is stiff resistance from parents and the general public over the issue.

However, the government is firm on only one issue: that the classes for next academic year would start only after August.

On Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Mr Suresh Kumar categorically said that Karnataka would not follow other states with respect to cancelling SSLC examinations. However, it would not even enforce it on the students. The government would elicit the opinion of parents and public, before taking a final call.

Meanwhile, Mr Suresh Kumar, who was in Udipi on Tuesday said that the government would not hurry in opening schools for next academic year. ``The government would make complete preparations over starting schools for next academic year. It would be in phases. In the first phase, it would be high school and then, it would be middle class and finally it would be primary schools,'' he added