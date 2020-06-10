77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Other News 10 Jun 2020 SSLC exams: Karnatak ...
Nation, In Other News

SSLC exams: Karnataka won't follow Telangana, TN in promoting 10th standard students

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Suresh Kumar categorically said that Karnataka would not follow other states with respect to cancelling SSLC examinations
PTI file photo shows students appearing for their Board exams
 PTI file photo shows students appearing for their Board exams

 

 

 

Bengaluru: While five states have decided to promote the class X students without conducting examinations, Karnataka is still in dilemma over whether to conduct the examinations for State Board or not.

While the government is still contemplating conducting the examination, citing low numbers of COVID-19 in the State, there is stiff resistance from parents and the general public over the issue.

However, the government is firm on only one issue: that the classes for next academic year would start only after August.

On Tuesday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Mr Suresh Kumar categorically said that Karnataka would not follow other states with respect to cancelling SSLC examinations. However, it would not even enforce it on the students. The government would elicit the opinion of parents and public, before taking a final call.

Meanwhile, Mr Suresh Kumar, who was in Udipi on Tuesday said that the government would not hurry in opening schools for next academic year. ``The government would make complete preparations over starting schools for next academic year. It would be in phases. In the first phase, it would be high school and then, it would be middle class and finally it would be primary schools,'' he added

...
Tags: sslc board exam, coronavirus in karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

An auto-rickshaw plies on a road as its services resumed after a gap of over two months following ease of restrictions in the fifth phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI photo

Hotspot Chennai: Tamil Nadu's covid curve keeps climbing

Suspected COVID-19 patients wait to be admitted after being shifted from Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital to LNJP hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Kejriwal's corona test negative, Delhi covid cases may touch 5.5L by July

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah during 'West Bangal Jan Samvad' virtual rally, at party headquarters in New Delhi. PTI photo

Didi’s Corona Express remark will cause TMC’s exit: Amit Shah

Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai covid cases surpass Wuhan, corona positive tally crosses 51K



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Four Mysureans team up to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hill

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Corona rips Chamrajnagar off its green tag

Representational image (PTI)

Site discovered at Idur-Kunjadi indicates that the Mesolithic people were active

Collection of sharp stone tools near Idur-Kunjadi

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

File photo (Twitter image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham