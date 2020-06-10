78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 10 Jun 2020 Hyderabad Gandhi Hos ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad Gandhi Hospital won't treat patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jun 10, 2020, 11:14 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 11:14 am IST
This decision was taken by senior government doctors who are expecting a surge in cases as unlocking has resulted in faster spread of virus
A medic stands at the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI photo)
 A medic stands at the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI photo)

Hyderabad: Those with mild symptoms for Covid-19 will not be admitted to Gandhi Hospital, where Covid cases are taken at present, and only the critically and seriously ill will be admitted as cases increase in the next 14 days. With not enough beds, the seriously ill must get priority.

This decision was taken by senior government doctors who are expecting a surge in cases as unlocking is leading to faster spread of the coronavirus.

 

Mild symptoms are categorised as fever, cough, cold, diarrhoea, and vomiting, for which normal medicines have helped recovery. If the fever goes down after three to   five days that means the viral load is reducing and the patient is on the way to recovery.

Government doctors say that those with mild symptoms should be isolated at home. The term ‘home isolation’ means that the patient has to be in a separate room with bathroom and no other person from the family must stay in the same room. Food and water for the patient should be kept at the room door. The patient and all family members must wear masks at home for all the 14 days of isolation. They have to strictly follow the protocol of sanitisation and social distance.

A senior government doctor explained, “Those who do not have a separate room will be kept in Nature Cure Hospital, Gachibowli centre and other places that have been identified by government. Those who want to go to private hospitals can also go there.”

Private hospitals are taking all patients whether mild or critical. But their intensive care units and isolation units designated for Covid-19 patients are already full.

A senior doctor of a private hospital said home based isolation treatment is offered for those who have a separate room at home. “We are opting for video-conference with the patient. The numbers are very few but we have started so that the option can be available as cases rise in the next few weeks.”

A separate team of paramedical staff is also being readied along with a team to provide home based treatment. Due to the stigma attached to the disease, this is only a stand-by system created by private hospitals.

With 10 per cent of Covid-19 patients having co-morbid conditions of uncontrolled diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension, cancer, respiratory illness, auto-immune diseases and others, the incidence of hypoxia, that is, less oxygen levels in the blood, is bound to increase.

Dr K K Aggarwal, past president of the Indian Medical Association explains that “after fever, silent hypoxia occurs, where the person looks absolutely fine but is actually having much less oxygen in the blood. For this reason, in fevers we are now checking oxygen levels with pulse oximeter and if the oxygen level is less than 90, then it means that there is need for oxygen in the body. This development gives a window period of 5 to 12 hours. A ventilator is not the answer as these patients require oxygen.”

In Hyderabad, people have walked into private hospitals with readings of 80 on the pulse oximeter and were given oxygen and are recovering.

With more patients expected, doctors must find ways to access oxygen and be prepared to administer it to patients who need it. This will go a long way in avoiding complications and mortality.

A senior doctor, who did not want to be named, pointed out:  “Those who die in the hospital will be counted as dead, but what about those who die at home? And how many from the villages will be able to make it to healthcare centres? The exact numbers will not be known, only the rising incidence will be recorded.”

...
Tags: gandhi hospital, coronavirus in telangana, coronavirus hyderabad, covid-19 symptoms
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Tourists undergo thermal screening at Hawa Mahal in Jaipur. PTI photo

Rajasthan seals borders after COVID-19 cases spike

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Supreme Court refuses to stay AP High Court order on SEC

Smoke billows from a fire at Baghjan oil field, a week after a blowout in TInsukia, Assam. PTI photo

Tinsukia gas well blowout kills two IOC firefighters

A Thai nun wearing a face shield waits to offer his prayers at the Bodh Gaya temple. (PTI)

No respite from coronavirus for India as total cases reach 2.76 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tinsukia gas well blowout kills two IOC firefighters

Smoke billows from a fire at Baghjan oil field, a week after a blowout in TInsukia, Assam. PTI photo

SSLC exams: Karnataka won't follow Telangana, TN in promoting 10th standard students

PTI file photo shows students appearing for their Board exams

India expels two Pakistani officials for espionage, Pak says allegations baseless

India expels two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage. (PTI Photo)

Four Mysureans team up to feed birds and animals atop Chamundi hill

The four people who feed the animals and birds

Corona rips Chamrajnagar off its green tag

Representational image (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham