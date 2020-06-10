78th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

274,780

8,852

Recovered

13,416

5,129

Deaths

7,719

241

Maharashtra90787426393289 Tamil Nadu3491418325307 Delhi2994311357874 Gujarat21044143731313 Uttar Pradesh113356669301 Rajasthan112458328255 Madhya Pradesh98496729420 West Bengal89853620415 Karnataka5921260566 Bihar5455277033 Haryana5209180745 Andhra Pradesh5029277577 Jammu and Kashmir4346150648 Telangana39201742148 Odisha3140213311 Assam305110985 Punjab2719216755 Kerala209784817 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
Nation Other News 10 Jun 2020 Angry docs to KCR: S ...
Nation, In Other News

Angry docs to KCR: Sir, Gandhigiri has its limits

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2020, 7:00 pm IST
Updated Jun 10, 2020, 7:00 pm IST
Trouble at Gandhi Hospital comes a day after DC reported that the hospital was sending home COVID-19 patients if their symptoms were mild
PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown, near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo
 PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown, near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Trouble flared up at Hyderabad's main COVID-19 treatment facility, the Gandhi Medical Hospital (GMH), on Wednesday with junior doctors spilling out into the streets outside to protest last night's attack on two of their fellow professionals by patient attendants.

Apart from their ire over the attack itself, the junior doctors spilled out details of the poor conditions under which they have been made to work and the relentless pressure they have been subjected to in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Last evening, a 55-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection after which relatives of the patient allegedly assaulted junior doctors with an iron rod, the doctors alleged.

Irate health workers began their protest that went on till early hours this morning. Demanding more security and action against the attackers, the doctors sought deployment of a special protection force inside Gandhi Hospital.

Doctors say that the deceased patient had high sugar and blood pressure levels due to which he succumbed. They said the family had been apprised of the patient's deteriorating condition. Although the patient had been advised not to leave his bed, he was found lying unconscious near the toilet in the hospital. The doctors said the patient collapsed as he had flouted medical advice and strained his body. The doctors couldn't save him despite CPR.

Anger towards Gandhi Hospital has also been triggered by several videos released by patients in recent days. The last WhatsApp messages of a journalist who succumbed to COVID-19 complained of negligence and lack of attention. Doctors contend that most of the COVID-19 deaths are caused by co-morbidity factors.

The trouble at Gandhi Hospital comes a day after Deccan Chronicle reported that the hospital was sending home COVID-19 patients if their symptoms were mild. The High Court rapped the state government for not coming clean on the COVID-19 situation and governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been critical of the state government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

...
Tags: gandhi hospital in hyderabad, tamilsai soundararajan, covid19 in telangana, coronavirus in telangana, coronavirus in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

PG doctors stage a protest against alleged misbehavior and manhandling of doctors treating COVID-19 patients during the nationwide lockdown, near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. PTI photo

Doc attackers had a free run as Gandhi hospital cops left before duty hours

An aerial view of the Baghjan oil field engulfed in fire, in Tisukia, Assam on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The field has been leaking gas for the past two weeks. (PTI)

Two die in fire at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

The patient hailing from Anadu near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district hanged himself in the isolation ward on Wednesday

Kerala: COVID-19 patient who fled isolation ward commits suicide inside hospital

File image of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal relents, says Delhi government will implement L-G's order on hospital beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Corona rips Chamrajnagar off its green tag

Representational image (PTI)

Site discovered at Idur-Kunjadi indicates that the Mesolithic people were active

Collection of sharp stone tools near Idur-Kunjadi

Elephant may have accidentally consumed cracker-filled fruit: Environment Ministry

File photo (Twitter image)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (PTI)

SSLC exams: Karnataka won't follow Telangana, TN in promoting 10th standard students

PTI file photo shows students appearing for their Board exams
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham