US-based Grid Dynamics to have unit in Hyderabad

KTR said Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers and the availability of talent. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: Grid Dynamics Holdings, a US-based digital transformation services and solutions company on Monday announced plans to set up operations in Hyderabad as part of its ongoing global expansion.

The announcement was made after officials of the company met MAUD and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan in city.

CEO Leonard Livschitz along with Rajeev Sharma, chief technology officer, Vadim Kozyrkov, senior vice president-delivery, Rahul Bindlish, vice president-sales and partnerships and Oksana Livschitz, director-learning and development, as also IT principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan were present.

The Hyderabad facility is expected to employ 1,000 top-tier engineering talent from the region by end 2022.

“Establishing Grid Dynamics India gives us access to an exponential, broadly diverse talent pool and enables our scaling efforts as a public company,” said CEO Leonard Livschitz in a media statement.

KTR said, “Hyderabad continuing to attract multinational companies is a testimony to the able and stable government that Telangana has, the excellent infrastructure the city offers and the availability of talent. We thank Leonard Livschitz for reposing his faith in us. We are sure the Hyderabad centre will exceed its growth estimates and become a key driver for the growth globally.”