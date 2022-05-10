Nation Other News 10 May 2022 Rachakonda gets 284 ...
Nation, In Other News

Rachakonda gets 284 CCTVs

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 10, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Updated May 10, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Minister Sabitha Indrareddy inaugurated 284 CCTV sets sponsored by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC)
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy with DGP Mahender Reddy during the inauguration of 284 CCTV cameras (P. Surendra/DC)
Hyderabad: CCTVs play a key role in crime detection and case-solving and they take less time. They are making policing easier to keep the society peaceful and crime-free, Education Minister Sabitha Indrareddy said here on Monday.

“Law and order plays a vital role in the development of the state. I support the efforts of Rachakonda Police in providing impeccable services to the citizens,” the minister said during the inauguration of the 284 CCTV sets sponsored by Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC). The event was held at SYR Conventions, Jillelaguda.

 

Sabitha noted that the city has many crime hotspots, gender offence hotspots and black spots that are not covered by any CCTV. “I urge the citizens too to install CCTVs and be vigilant about their localities. As of now, out of these 284 cameras, 138 have been connected to police stations and to the main command control centre and the rest of the 146 cameras will be connected soon.”
DGP Mahender Reddy said, “I appreciate TSIIC’s noble contribution of 284 CCTVs to assist the police in crime detection, case-solving and daily patrolling.

 

One CCTV’s work is equal to the work of 100 policemen round- the-clock, which scares criminals. So far, 9,20,000 CCTV sets have been installed across the state and many villages too have such cameras for their safety as well as public safety.”

Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, Mahesh Bhagwat thanked TSIIC for the donation and elaborated on the significance of CCTVs in crime detection. He said an amount of Rs 1.5 crore is allocated by TSIIC for the installation of CCTVs in Yadadri and this would play a vital role in ensuring the safety of the people, especially women and children.

 

Tags: cctvs crime detection case-solving, 284 cctv sets rachakonda police, telangana state industrial infrastructure corporation (tsiic)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


