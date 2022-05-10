Nation Other News 10 May 2022 Pipeline works in OR ...
Nation, In Other News

Pipeline works in ORR villages drag on; commuters face hard time

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published May 10, 2022, 11:49 pm IST
Updated May 11, 2022, 7:46 am IST
Officials said the project of providing water supply infrastructure to the extended areas of ORR villages was taken up in two packages
If the project does not make decent progress in the rest of this summer, the commuters who travel from the city outskirts to the ORR will have to face a nightmarish experience in the monsoon rains. (Representational image: DC)
 If the project does not make decent progress in the rest of this summer, the commuters who travel from the city outskirts to the ORR will have to face a nightmarish experience in the monsoon rains. (Representational image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Water woes and bad roads continue to haunt the people residing in areas beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) even as the monsoon is approaching. Though the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) assured that it will complete laying 2,863 km of drinking water pipelines as part of phase-II project, it could only complete about 280 km.

If the project does not make decent progress in the rest of this summer, the commuters who travel from the city outskirts to the ORR will have to face a nightmarish experience in the monsoon rains as roads are dug up for the pipeline works.

 

Officials said the project of providing water supply infrastructure to the extended areas of ORR villages was taken up in two packages. The agreement was concluded during January, with a completion period of 24 months.

Reservoirs were proposed to be built in five mandals of Rajendranagar, Patancheru, Qutbullapur, Medchal and Shamirpet, apart from other works. Works started in 31 locations with construction activities at different phases. The acquisition of land is being actively pursued by the respective departments.

Construction of a ground level storage reservoir (GLSR) or elevated level storage reservoir (ELSR) takes a minimum time of 9 to 12 months for completion.

 

Officials informed that the HMWS&SB had also taken up laying pipelines simultaneously in all the mandals. In the extended colonies, a water source is already available but without a pipeline network. The pipeline length under these priority locations, covering 73 colonies, is 116 km of which 71 km of pipelines have been laid through 52 colonies.

Work in remaining locations is going on at a brisk pace which is expected to be completed and commissioned as scheduled.

When asked about the current pipeline works, a senior HMWS&SB official said the board could complete about 280 km. Asked about whether works would be completed by December, as promised by the state government, the official refused to comment and informed that the commuters travelling from the city to ORR would face bumpy rides as several roads were dug up due to pipeline works. The official said the HMWS&SB was yet to alert the monsoon teams to take up the precautionary measures.

 

...
Tags: water woes bad roads haunt people beyond rrr, water pipeline orr yet to be completed, land acquisition for reservoirs
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 11 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Both were residents of Jheera. They were involved in house burglaries and chain-snatching in Narsingi, Tappachabutra and other areas. — Representational image/By arrangement

Youth stabbed to death by accomplice over sharing of stolen items

The TSRTC workers’ union alleged that the management had been issuing many such notices to bus drivers across the state. (DC)

RTC drivers told to pay for fuel

Rama Rao said the government had deposited Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Very soon, the government would sanction ration cards to those who have not received them. — By arrangement

Distribution of 2bhk houses is done in fair manner, says KTR

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy — DC Image/C. Narayanra Rao

YSRC focus on urban development



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Flight services resume from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan travelled on the first flight to Hyderabad from Puducherry, on Sunday, after a two years gap. (ANI)

Peak shortage shoots up to 10.77 GW this week, deepens power crisis

Experts are of the view that the data clearly shows that there is a spurt in demand and peak shortage shot up in just few days which deepened the power crisis. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases CM Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan'

Rahul Gandhi released Stalin's biography

Interview | We need to refashion our politics to address new realities: Ashwani Kumar

Former Union law minister Ashwani Kumar. (Twitter)

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->