Telangana HC rejects plea against consumer panel chief

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court rejected a plea at the stamped register (SR) stage itself, requesting the court to prosecute the president of Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The plea alleged that the SCDRC president had appointed unqualified advocates as presidents to 10 District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions. Those advocates were ignorant of fundamental principles of law and were unfit to discharge the functions of the commissions, the petition alleged.

The registry raised an objection regarding the maintainability of the writ petition, mentioning that the petitioner had not furnished several details.

The court also opined the allegations were frivolous and vague. The court said it did not find any reason to entertain the writ petition. However, the court gave liberty to the petitioner to take recourse for remedies in accordance with law.