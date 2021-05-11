Nation Other News 10 May 2021 Telangana witnesses ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana witnesses ‘unusually cool’ summer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published May 11, 2021, 12:15 am IST
Updated May 11, 2021, 12:15 am IST
IMD attributes lack of heat waves to continuous presence of western disturbances
Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the absence of heatwave was due to continuous presence of western disturbances in the area. (Photo: PTI File)
 Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the absence of heatwave was due to continuous presence of western disturbances in the area. (Photo: PTI File)

Hyderabad: In what is being called an ‘unusually cool’ summer, this year, the state which falls in the core heatwave zone has witnessed no heatwave warnings till date.

The highest number of alerts were issued in 2010, which saw 46 heat waves across the state in the months of April, May and June. It was followed by 2019, with 44 heatwaves. They had claimed the lives of 11 and 64 people respectively. However, the highest number of deaths was registered in 2015, with 541 dead in the state.

 

Officials of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said the absence of heatwave was due to continuous presence of western disturbances in the area. “There were four disturbances which subdued the heat which is mostly felt in the months of April and May,” IMD director K Naga Ratna told this newspaper.

According to a report by IMD, heatwave conditions in April 2021 were occasional and also for shorter periods over very smaller pockets. The major cause was wet spells regularly observed over the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India and adjoining central parts of India in the month in many days due to movement of western disturbances (WDs) at regular intervals as deep amplitude trough in middle and upper tropospheric westerly. Also, due to the presence of lower-level wind convergence on many days in the month, Maharashtra and adjoining parts of Peninsular India, experienced rainfall and thunderstorm activities at regular intervals. However, a few occasional shorter duration spells of the heatwave were reported at isolated pockets of a few meteorological subdivisions of the country.

 

It goes on to add that the month of April witnessed very heavy and heavy rainfall over South Peninsular India, which could have abated the heat.

...
Tags: telangana rains, hyderabad rains, telangana heat wave, hyderabad heat wave, india meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

WestGodavari collector Karthikeya Mishra said 42 hospitals have been given permission for Covid-19 treatment out of which 16 private hospitals are no empanelment and three have temporary Aarogyasri empanelment. — Representational image

Private hospitals to face music if Arogyasri patients are ignored

The situation, however, went out of hands with nearly 10 patients losing their lives and leaving 10 more patients in critical condition. — AFP

Deaths due to lack of oxygen spark tension at Ruia

In a major decision on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the police not to allow Covid patients from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to enter into the state as the city hospitals were clogged with ‘outsiders’. — PTI

Covid 19: Stricter norms on anvil in TS

The health department appears to be completely befuddled by its own numbers, and completely at a loss at coming to a conclusion as to just how many beds have been set aside for Covid-19 patients. (Photo: AFP)

Telangana plays musical chairs with Covid beds



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)

City teen inventor relishes date with Modi

In the future, the young innovator plans on starting his own company which would come up with more such devices and innovations. (Image credit : Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham