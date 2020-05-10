47th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

63,420

3,344

Recovered

19,428

127

Deaths

2,109

8

Maharashtra202283800779 Gujarat77972091472 Delhi6923206973 Tamil Nadu6535182444 Rajasthan37412176107 Madhya Pradesh33411349200 Uttar Pradesh3214138766 Andhra Pradesh198092545 Punjab173115229 West Bengal1638323160 Telangana116375130 Karnataka84740531 Jammu and Kashmir8363689 Haryana6952919 Bihar6293185 Kerala5064854 Odisha352683 Chandigarh169242 Jharkhand156783 Tripura13520 Uttarakhand67461 Assam62351 Chhatisgarh59490 Himachal Pradesh52353 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1080 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 10 May 2020 178 Indians from Mal ...
Nation, In Other News

178 Indians from Malaysia reach Tiruchy, none test positive fo Covid-19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R VALAYAPATHY
Published May 10, 2020, 7:11 pm IST
Updated May 10, 2020, 7:11 pm IST
Of them, only one was admitted to Government hospital for a kidney ailment, while 117 were taken to a quarantine facility
Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

Tiruchy: Some 178 Indians who had been stranded in Malaysia arrived here last night by a chartered Air India Express flight under the Vande Bharat mission. None was found to be affected by Covid, according to the Tiruchy collector S Sivarasu.

The collector told newsmen here on Sunday that all the 178 persons among them employees of private companies, businessmen and students hailing from Tiruchy and its neighboring districts  were screened at the airport on arrival.

 

Of them, only one was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government hospital here for a kidney ailment, while 117 were  taken to a quarantine facility at Government Engineering College at Sethurapatti, and rest of 60 persons accommodated in different hotels here, he added.

The persons who were accommodated at the quarantine  facility at the Government engineering college and those who have been accommodated in the hotels the will be in 14 days self-quarantine, the collector added.

Sivarasu said, 962  persons from Tamil Nadu, who have stranded at Pandharpur in Maharashrtra arrived here by Shramik special train with 22 coaches and at Tiruchy railway junction they were received by him and other officials.

These returnees hail from 34 districts of Tamil Nadu and of them, 79 are from Villupuram, 62 from Tirunelveli, 57 from Tiruvannamalai, 55 from Madurai, 52 from Cuddalore, 50 from Kancheepuram, 49 from Salem, 41 from Thanjavur,  38 from Ramanathapuram, 37 from Kanniyakumari, 33 from Virudhunagar, 30 from Sivaganga, 29 from Tiruchy, 28 from Dindigul, 27 each from Thiruvallur and Thiruppathur, 26 from Vellore, 24 each from Ariyalur and Pudukkottai, 22 each from Coimbatore and Theni, 21 from Tiruvarur, 17 from Nagapattinam, 16 each from Dharmapuri and Toothukudi, 14 from Krishnagiri, 13 from Nilgiris, 11 from Perambalur, 10 from Chennai and one person from Kallakurichi district, the collector said.

All of them have been transported to their respective districts by specially arranged TNSTC buses and were handed over to the respective district collectors. All of them were advised to under go 14 days quarantine period in their respective homes, he added.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), tnstc buses, mahatma gandhi memorial government hospital
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tiruchy


