Traffic curbs today for Ramanavami procession

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police have issued an advisory for the Ramanavami procession to be taken out on Sunday. Traffic will be diverted or restricted on the procession route between 11 am and 10 pm.

The Ramanavami shobha yatra starts at 11 am at Sitarambagh temple, Mangalhat, and will proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultan Bazaar via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Jumerat Bazaar, Chudi Bazaar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Begum Bazaar, Barthan Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar mosque, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, gurudwara, Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank, Koti.

Another procession would start from Akashpuri Hanuman temple and join the main procession at Gangabowli Junction, police said.

During the procession, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted as and when the procession reaches the areas mentioned in the route. The traffic police have asked the public to take note and plan accordingly.