Mayor launches drainage modernisation works in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi launched modernisation of underground drainage system in 17th division of East constituency at an estimated cost of ₹10 lakh on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she assured that steps will be taken to address public issues and take up various development works in a timely manner in all divisions of Vijayawada city.

East constituency in-charge Devineni Avinash said issues being raised by local corporators and people are being brought to notice of the mayor and concerned authorities at division level. He assured that YSRC government will work towards development of all divisions within the constituency and Vijayawada city.

Vijayawada deputy mayor Bellam Durga, local corporator T. Ramireddy and others were present.