Domestic help donates wheelchair to Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital were in for a pleasant surprise on Friday when a woman, who works as a domestic help, donated a wheelchair to the hospital.

G. Soni, a resident of Jillelaguda, managed to save small amounts from her income and purchased the wheelchair for patients at the OGH.

OGH Superintendent Dr B. Nagender said it was surprising that Soni had done this in spite of not having any connection to the hospital, and her donation had surprised doctors. “Despite her modest financial status, she has managed to make this donation and it is a great gesture. We will call her whenever any function is held at the hospital,” he said.

Soni expressed happiness over making the donation. Apart from the superintendent, some other health staff were present on the occasion to accept the donation, and thanked Soni for her act.