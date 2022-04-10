Nation Other News 10 Apr 2022 Domestic help donate ...
Nation, In Other News

Domestic help donates wheelchair to Osmania Hospital

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2022, 12:27 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2022, 12:57 am IST
OGH Superintendent Dr B. Nagender said it was surprising that Soni had done this in spite of not having any connection to the hospital
Doctors at Osmania General Hospital thank Soni for donating a wheelchair to the hospital. — DC Image
 Doctors at Osmania General Hospital thank Soni for donating a wheelchair to the hospital. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital were in for a pleasant surprise on Friday when a woman, who works as a domestic help, donated a wheelchair to the hospital.

G. Soni, a resident of Jillelaguda, managed to save small amounts from her income and purchased the wheelchair for patients at the OGH.

 

OGH Superintendent Dr B. Nagender said it was surprising that Soni had done this in spite of not having any connection to the hospital, and her donation had surprised doctors. “Despite her modest financial status, she has managed to make this donation and it is a great gesture. We will call her whenever any function is held at the hospital,” he said.

Soni expressed happiness over making the donation. Apart from the superintendent, some other health staff were present on the occasion to accept the donation, and thanked Soni for her act.

 

...
Tags: domestic help donates wheelchair, osmania general hospital
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Another procession would start from Akashpuri Hanuman temple and join the main procession at Gangabowli Junction, police said. — Representational image/DC

Traffic advisory for Ramanavami procession

The BJP ledaer said that in Shaikpet village a fictitious survey number had been created by a few private persons who then claim ownership on 32 acres of government land. Though revenue officials asked the government to pursue the case in court, no action has been taken so far, he said — Representational image/DC

Officials connived with land grabbers to encroach Rs 1500-crore land: BJP

Telangana State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC)

Revanth Reddy dared health minister to bring the CM for treatment in Gandhi Hospital

The liquor and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants in the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, will be closed on Sunday on account of Ramanavami festival. — Representational image/DC

Rama Navami: Liquor shops to remain closed today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Toll plazas hike charges

There is a daily tax collection of around Rs 7 crore to Rs 9 crore across all toll plazas in the state. Following the revision, it is likely to touch Rs 12 crore, officials said. — DC Image

Cyclone Asani: Depression to intensify in next 24 hrs

An Indian Coast Guard personnel announces warnings regarding Cyclone Asani. (PTI)

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

I-T dept searches Chinese telecom major Huawei's office in Delhi, Bengaluru

Huawei said its operations in the country were

Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31 to Apr 1

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->