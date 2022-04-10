International multilingual poets’ meet starts at Vijayawada

On the inaugural day of Saturday, seven poetry sessions had been organised in which 75 poets from India and abroad recited their poems in different languages. (Image credit: www.ccva.in)

VIJAYAWADA: Gujarat Sahitya Academy chairman Dr. Vishnu Pandya on Saturday inaugurated Amaravati Poetic Prism 2021, the 7th International Multilingual Poets Meet organised by Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati (CCVA).

Pandya said poetry is the only means to convey truth that binds people cutting across all barriers. He maintained that such meetings of poets kindle harmony worldwide.

CCVA chairperson Dr. Tejaswini Yarlagadda underlined that the meet is being organised for the seventh time in association with Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and departments of language and culture of AP and Telangana governments. The meet will reflect the feelings of poets on various themes.

CCVA CEO Dr. E. Sivanagi Reddy said on the inaugural day of Saturday, seven poetry sessions had been organised in which 75 poets from India and abroad recited their poems in different languages of the world. The poets suggested solutions to various problems facing the world.

The poetry sessions were chaired by poets Pranab Kumar Hazarika, Dr. K. Siva Reddy, Vippagunta Ram Manohara, Srikantha Krishna Murthy, Aranya Krishna, Perugu Ramakrishna and Edward Roberts. International poets like Rolf Ishvar Doppenberg were also present and read out their poems.

Dr. Papineni Sivasankar, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awardee and chief editor of Amaravati Poetic Prism 2021, in his opening remarks, said 136 poets representing 27 world languages are participating in the international poetic meet.