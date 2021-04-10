Duration of SSC exams increased in Andhra Pradesh

Under the orders, the duration of the examination shall be 3.15 hours for 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics and social studies. — DC file photo

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has increased the duration of SSC exams to help students in view of the corona situation. Principal secretary to school education department B. Rajassekhar issued GO MS 29 on Friday increasing the duration for the exams.

The Director of School Education had requested the government to issue necessary orders. The government after examination of the matter issued amendment to the orders issued in the GO Ms No. 11, SE (Prog. II)Dept., dated February 18, 2021, increasing the duration.

Under the orders, the duration of the examination shall be 3.15 hours for 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics and social studies. 2.45 hours would be given for physical science and biological science and 1.45 hours will be given for 1st language Paper-II (Composite course).

The duration is 3.15 hours for OSSC Main Language subjects (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian) Paper-1 and Paper- 2 and 2 hours for SSC vocational course. The government instructed the director of school education, director, SCERT and director of government examinations to take further necessary action for the implementation of the revised timings.