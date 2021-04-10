Nation Other News 10 Apr 2021 22 central jail pris ...
22 central jail prisoners of Rajamahendravaram test Covid-19 positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 10, 2021, 12:06 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2021, 12:06 am IST
The superintendent said they have all been given treatment at the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram
22 prisoners lodged at the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district have tested Covid-19 positive. (Photo: AFP)
KAKINADA: As many as 22 prisoners lodged at the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district have tested Covid-19 positive.
Jail superintendent S. S. Rajarao said a prisoner had been brought to the jail on remand four days ago. He was tested for Coronavirus when he started suffering from fever and was found positive. Subsequently, tests were carried out on other prisoners who had come in contact with the remand prisoner. 21 of them tested positive.

The superintendent said they have all been given treatment at the government hospital in Rajamahendravaram. They are currently in isolation at a special barrack and a team of doctors is treating them. Rajarao said special food is being served to these prisoners to increase their immunity levels.

 

Meanwhile, West Godavari district collector Revu Muthyala Raju has instructed medical and health department officials to be alert about Covid-19 cases. Reviewing the Coronavirus situation at Eluru on Friday with joint collectors and medical and health department officials, he pointed out that 37 new cases have been registered on Thursday.

The collector said 400 beds are being readied at ASRAM Hospital in Eluru, apart from 30 beds each in Tanuku, Palakollu and Jangareddygudem hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients. The full capacity at Tadepalligudem and Bhimavaram primary health centres will be utilised for the purpose. AP Tourism Development Corporation will be entrusted the task of supplying food to patients afflicted with Coronavirus.

 

Officials informed the collector there are no oxygen cylinders at Jangareddygudem hospital. Muthyala Raju instructed officials to prepare proposals for purchasing 30 cylinders. He ordered that the number of vaccinations be increased to 25,000 daily.

...
Under the orders, the duration of the examination shall be 3.15 hours for 1st language, 2nd language, 3rd language, mathematics and social studies. — DC file photo

Duration of SSC exams increased in Andhra Pradesh

The minister wondered why the BJP was batting for rich distributors and producers who mint money exploiting the enthusiastic fans and other movie goers.

BJP’s over enthusiasm on 'Vakeel Saab' movie puts party in tight spot

The GHMC head office on Tank Bund is under the grip of Covid as more than 15 employees working in different wings tested positive. — Representational image

GHMC bars entry of non-vaccinated persons as staff set to get jab from today

Krishna district collector Imtiaz said using normal soaps to clean hands in place of alcoholic sanitizers would be better options and they also work effectively. — Representational image/PTI

Hospitals violating Covid norms to lose registration in Andhra Pradesh



