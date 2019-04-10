LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

'Don't worry Modi ji, probe will take place now': Cong on SC's Rafale decision

Published Apr 10, 2019, 11:55 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
The Congress hailed the Supreme Court's decision allowing leaked documents to be used by petitioners to seek review for Rafale judgement.
 The Centre had submitted that the privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision allowing leaked documents to be used by petitioners seeking review of the Rafale judgement, saying skeletons in the "scam" are tumbling out and now there is "no official secrets act" to hide behind for the Modi government.

Also Read: Rafale: SC allows use of leaked papers as evidence, rejects govt objection

 

The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

"Modiji, you can run and lie as much as you want but sooner or later the truth comes out. The skeletons in Rafale scam are tumbling out one by one. And now there is 'no official secrets act' to hide behind," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

"SC has upheld a time honoured legal principle; A rattled Modiji had threatened to invoke Official Secrets Act against independent journalists for exposing his corruption on Rafale. Don't worry Modiji, an investigation is going to take place now, whether you like it or not," he said in a series of tweets.

The Centre had submitted that the privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

Arvind Kejriwal also took to twitter to take a swipe on PM Modi in the ongoing Rafale case. He said the PM was going all around saying how he got a clean chit in Rafale case. He went on saying that after today’s decision by the Supreme Court, it is proof that Modi has stolen from the nation. He has betrayed and misled the nation.

Mayawati wrote on Twitter saying that PM Modi's plan to hide all the corruption in Rafale case was unsuccessful. She said the BJP took a major blow in the Supreme court. She even called for PM Modi to apologise to the nation and Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to resign.

Reacting to the development, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged that the government has compromised on national security. "Modi and his govt have compromised national security for corruption and cronyism in an important defence deal. They tried to evade accountability, denied a JPC, hid price from CAG, tried to first mislead, then stall any hearing in Supreme Court. Important that culprits are booked," he said on Twitter.

The Congress has been accusing Modi of helping industrialist Anil Ambani make a profit of Rs 30,000 crore by favouring him as the offset partner in the Rafale deal. The government has denied any wrongdoing in the fighter jets deal. Anil Ambani has also rejected all allegations. 

