5 Telangana colleges sign pact with ‘largest’ technical institute

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Dubbed the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology.
T. Vijender Reddy, chairman, Vardhman college said, “This is the second big news for us this week. Vardhman joins elite club of few IITs and others to sign this MoU.”
Hyderabad: With the aim to adopt a new and refined learning method 13 colleges in India and 5 colleges from Telangana has signed MoU with IEEE, dubbed the world’s largest technical professional organisation dedicated to advancing technology.

Vardhaman College of Engineering Hyderabad, MLR Institute of Technology, CMR College of Engineering & Technology, SR Engineering College, SRKR Engineering College, Kantha Reddy Muthangi, and Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering Chittoor have signed the MoU from Telangana and AP. 

 

It may be mentioned here some of these colleges including Vardhman and MLR featured in top-200 of best engineering colleges in India as per NIRF 2108 rankings

