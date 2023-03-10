Twist in tale: Unsatisfied bride calls off wedding demanding more dowry from groom

The bride called off the wedding a couple of hours before the muhurtam, as she was not happy with the dowry offered by the groom’s family.

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre incident, a would-be bride called off her wedding a couple of hours before the muhurtam, as she was not happy with the dowry offered by the groom’s family and demanded more money to proceed with the wedding. Shocked, the groom’s family approached police, following which both parties were counselled. The incident happened at Pocharam near Ghatkesar on the city outskirts.

According to reports, wedding of the woman from Pocharam was fixed with a man belonging to Bhadradri Kothagudem district. During the pre-wedding talks in the presence of community elders, the groom agreed to pay some amount to the bride as a gift.

With the muhurtham being fixed for Thursday night, the groom along with his family arrived at the wedding venue, but even as the time got closer there was no sign of the bride or her family members.

When they inquired, they found that the bride was not willing for the marriage and wanted more money to marry. Shocked by this, the groom’s family approached the police. They were later counselled and let off. It was found that both parties compromised and the wedding was called off.