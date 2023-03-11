  
Nation, In Other News

Srisailam gears up for Ugadi fete

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Mar 11, 2023, 12:00 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Srisailam temple authorities and priest prepare coconut offering to the Goddess prior to Ugadi Utsavalu. (Photo: DC)
 Srisailam temple authorities and priest prepare coconut offering to the Goddess prior to Ugadi Utsavalu. (Photo: DC)

Anantapur: In view of the violence from Karnataka devotees during the Ugadi celebrations last year, the Srisailam temple authorities are making special arrangements for peaceful holding of events at the Lord Malikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika shrine this year.

With the idea of providing Sparsha Darshan for more devotees, the temple has stopped Arjitha Abhishekam and other Sevas till March 23.

Tens of thousands arrive at Srisailam from Karnataka and Maharashtra, many of them by padayatra through Nallamala forest, to reach up to the hill shrine. As per tradition, they offer sari to Goddess Bramarambika, “their daughter”, and invite Her to their home along with the “Son-in-Law” the Lord Malikarjuna Swamy.

Many devotees from the two states are charged up in devotion as they arrive at the temple. It’s often  difficult to deal with them. During the last Ugadi festival, several devotees suffered serious injuries in a clash between those from Karnataka and the local shop owners. Some of these injured had been sent back to their native places in ambulances after providing treatment at local health facilities.

Srisailam temple executive officer (EO) S. Lavanna held a review meeting with temple employees on Friday. They discussed the arrangements for the Ugadi from March 19 to 23. In addition, the temple authorities conducted meetings in different parts of North Karnataka, in the form of Kalyanotsavam, a few days ago and urged the devotees to maintain peace.

Lavanna said, “During the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, we made arrangements for the padayatra to pass through the Nallamala forests. The same arrangement would continue for the devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka coming by walk during the present Ugadi.

In particular, devotees from Bidar, Gulbarga and Belgaum in Karnataka and the border towns of Maharashtra walk to Srisailam with “kavadias” every year. “Every Ugadi, we come here to pray to the Goddess, whom we treat as ‘Maha Shakti’. She blesses us and protects our houses,” said Nagendra, a devotee from Gulbarga in Karnataka.

Necessary arrangements such as annadaanam, drinking water facility and medical aid are being made for the padayatris en route the Nallamala forest by the temple authorities as well as the police department.

...
Tags: karnataka devotees on way to srisailam, ugadi celebrations, srisailam temple, sparsha darshan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


