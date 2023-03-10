  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 10 Mar 2023 AP registers 21 case ...
Nation, In Other News

AP registers 21 cases of H3N2

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 10, 2023, 1:06 am IST
Updated Mar 10, 2023, 1:06 am IST
The viral infection would affect those who move in crowds or remain in classrooms, offices or other public places. (PTI)
 The viral infection would affect those who move in crowds or remain in classrooms, offices or other public places. (PTI)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has registered 21 positive cases of H3N2 influenza so far. Director of medical education, Dr V. Vinod Kumar, said 12 positive cases were registered in January and nine in February in the tests held at VRDL in Tirupati.

He said H3N2 is a viral infection caused by influenza A type variant and this would affect the upper respiratory tract.

The viral infection would affect those who move in crowds or remain in classrooms, offices or other public places. This would spread through the droplets from coughing or sneezing by the infected person. Those who were infected by the virus would show symptoms like fever, cough, throat pain, running nose, headache, dizziness and vomiting in rare cases. The infection would last for three to four days, he said.

“Those who show these symptoms need to take the RT PCR test. People showing symptoms like cough and sneezing should wear masks and such children are advised to stay away from classes for three to four days. Vaccination is recommended as preventive care.

People are advised to cover their nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing and wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water frequently, take rest and have plenty of fluids and nutritious food.

...
Tags: h3n2 flu, director of medical education dr v. vinod kumar, influenza a type variant
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Former PCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy (File Photo: DC)

Learn from your Chhattisgarh counterpart, Uttam tells KCR

YSRC regional coordinator for north Andhra, Y.V. Subba Reddy (Photo: AB image)

Volunteer system playing big role in welfare schemes: Y.V. Subba Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy. (DC image)

AP DGP assures protection to doctors, hospitals against attacks

Women and child welfare minister K.V. Ushasri Charan (Image Source: Facebook)

Minister wants safety mechanisms for working women strengthened



MOST POPULAR

 

'What to Watch’ for week ending March 7

A new series, ‘The Consultant’ has recently dropped on Prime Video. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Supreme Court rules in favour of collegium-like appointments of EC

Unanimous verdict by five-judge Constitution bench of Justice K.M. Joseph, Justice Ajay Rastogi, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice C.T. Ravikumar. (File Photo: DC)

PM Modi lauds women's achievements on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Cabinet Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony of Saha, in Agartala. (Photo: PTI)

Ayodhya Development Authority gives final nod to construction of Dhannipur mosque

A mosque, a hospital, a research institute, a community kitchen and a library are to be constructed by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) trust. (AP Photo)

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

A family member mourns after Sanjay Sharma, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot dead by terrorists at Achan area in Pulwama district of South Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi: UP once known for gangsters, now it's progressing rapidly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses UP Rozgar Mela, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->