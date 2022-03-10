Nation Other News 10 Mar 2022 Flipkart issues apol ...
Nation, In Other News

Flipkart issues apology over its Women's Day message promoting kitchen appliances

ANI
Published Mar 10, 2022, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2022, 12:45 pm IST
For the unversed, Flipkart recently sent out messages to people in which it focused mainly on kitchen appliances deals
According to netizens, the company's text message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. (Photo: PTI/File)
 According to netizens, the company's text message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Flipkart has been facing huge backlash over its International Women's Day promotional message.

For the unversed, the e-commerce website recently sent out messages to people in which it focused mainly on kitchen appliances deals.

 

"Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from Rs 299 [sic]," read the message.

However, the particular message did not go down well with a section of people. Many slammed the company for being "sexist".

According to netizens, the message reinforced negative stereotypes about women belonging in the kitchen.

"Hey @Flipkart Do you think kitchen is only the place women should be? #PityOnFlipkart #Flipkart," a social media user tweeted.

"Bravo, @Flipkart! Bravo for such a stereotypical and sexist offer. Hundreds of women are fighting stereotypes and here you are, offering discounts on kitchen appliances. Are women only meant for kitchen?" another user wrote on Twitter.

 

After being called out, Flipkart apologised for hurting the sentiments of the people.

"We messed up and we are sorry. We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier," Flipkart said in its apology tweet.

Every year, March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day around the globe. For 2022, the UN given theme is "Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow", which aims to recognise women who are working to build a more sustainable future.

Tags: flipkart, flipkart india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


