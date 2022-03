Fifty students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Adilabad fell sick after having their idli-chutney breakfast on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

ADILABAD: Fifty students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Adilabad fell sick after having their idli-chutney breakfast on Wednesday.

They have been shifted to RIMS Adilabad, where they are stated to be recuperating.

On learning about the incident, Adilabad municipal chairman Jogu Premender and Congress party state general secretary Gandrath Sujatha visited RIMS and inquired about the welfare of girls undergoing treatment there.

Doctors confirmed that all KGBV students are safe.