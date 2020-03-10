Nation Other News 10 Mar 2020 Kerala tourist hotsp ...
Nation, In Other News

Kerala tourist hotspots closed as coronavirus cases touch 12

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SMITHA N
Published Mar 10, 2020, 3:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 4:05 pm IST
Announcing a high alert, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan imposed ban on all public functions in the state
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Image- ANI)
 Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Image- ANI)

KERALA: Six more novel coronavirus (Covid 19) cases have been reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The aged parents of the virus infected Italy-returned family, their two relatives who picked the family from airport and two others have been tested positive. Four patients are admitted in Kottayam medical college while a mother and child are in district hospital of Kozhencherry.

In the wake of increasing number of virus infection, Pinarayi Vijayan convened emergency cabinet meeting today morning, told media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid all public gatherings. The chief minister also urged people to avoid crowded places like visiting cinema theatres, temples, mosques, churches and to avoid all festivals of public gathering. He also urged people to stay away from visiting the Sabarimala Temple but normal rituals will take place in the temple.

 

The  decision taken by the cabinet meeting include closure of all educational institutions till March 31. "Exams for classes 8th, 9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Students suspected of coronavirus are given special rooms for writing the exam.

Tourist spots in few districts like Thrissur have been closed down until further notice.  The chief minister warned strict action against people hiding details of travel history, coming from virus infected countries. “Necessary measures will be taken to ensure enough supply of face masks and sanitizers,” he added.

“At present 1,116 persons are under observation in the state among whom 149 are in the isolation wards of hospitals while others are under home quarantine. A total of 807 samples were sent to National Institute of Virology of which 717 tested negative. Results of remaining samples are awaited,” said chief minister.

In the wake of increasing virus infection cases, swab sample testing facility will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode medical colleges. At present samples are being tested at NIV Alappuzha and NIV Pune.

Many companies including MNC offices in Kochi stepped up preventive measures against the killer virus. Employees are permitted to enter the office premises after being examined for virus symptoms like higher than normal body temperature. Sanitizers are being made available for the staff. Major hotels in Kochi also started to examine the guests and staff for virus symptoms.

...
Tags: kerala corona virus, cinema halls shutdown, coronavirus outbreak, covid 19 cases, covid 19 india, kerala covid 19
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Related Stories

Kerala hotel under fire for sending foreign tourists to celebrate Attukal Pongala

Latest From Nation

A child wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus scare is seen smeared in dry colours during Holi festival celebrations (PTI)

Holi celebrations subdued in India over coronavirus

Representational image (PTI)

Mangaluru man who flee quarantine returns to hospital

Representational Image- ANI

Gujarat girl commits suicide after boyfriend leaks intimate video

Representational image (PTI)

Tamil Nadu: 8 coronavirus samples negative



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

Separate baggage belt at Delhi airport for passengers from coronavirus hit countries

Representational image (PTI)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
 

Data privacy may face threat as US Bill targets online child sex abuse

Civil rights advocates warn that the “backdoor” access that the bill would provide could be exploited by hackers and authoritarian governments. (Photo | Flickr - djandyw.com)
 

Hey meme makers, a cool tool for you: Unscreen removes background from GIFs, videos

You can insert any background you want after stripping the existing background of your video or GIF (Photo | Unscreen.com)
 

Anushka back in haunted house for Nishabdham

Anushka stars in Nishabdham
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jaishankar in J&K, meets families of Indian students in Iran

External affairs minister S Jaishankar meets families of the students stranded in Iran, during a surprise visit to Kashmir.PTI photo

Mangaluru man who flee quarantine returns to hospital

Representational image (PTI)

16 Congress MLAs of MP, including 6 ministers, herded into hotel in Bengaluru

The BJP is trying to topple the government of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. This is a file photo of Kamal Nath leaving after a meeting with his party’s MLAs in Bhopal on March 4, 2020. Sixteen MLAs, including six ministers, were flown to Bengaluru and lodged in a resort there. (PTI Photo)

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.

Survey: Majority of waste pickers have never heard of Swachch Bharat

Majority of waste pickers have no access to welfare schemes. (Photo: Alliance of Indian Waste Pickers)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham