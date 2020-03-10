Kerala tourist hotspots closed as coronavirus cases touch 12

KERALA: Six more novel coronavirus (Covid 19) cases have been reported in Kerala on Tuesday taking the total number of people affected by COVID-19 in the state to 12, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The aged parents of the virus infected Italy-returned family, their two relatives who picked the family from airport and two others have been tested positive. Four patients are admitted in Kottayam medical college while a mother and child are in district hospital of Kozhencherry.

In the wake of increasing number of virus infection, Pinarayi Vijayan convened emergency cabinet meeting today morning, told media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid all public gatherings. The chief minister also urged people to avoid crowded places like visiting cinema theatres, temples, mosques, churches and to avoid all festivals of public gathering. He also urged people to stay away from visiting the Sabarimala Temple but normal rituals will take place in the temple.

The decision taken by the cabinet meeting include closure of all educational institutions till March 31. "Exams for classes 8th, 9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Students suspected of coronavirus are given special rooms for writing the exam.

Tourist spots in few districts like Thrissur have been closed down until further notice. The chief minister warned strict action against people hiding details of travel history, coming from virus infected countries. “Necessary measures will be taken to ensure enough supply of face masks and sanitizers,” he added.

“At present 1,116 persons are under observation in the state among whom 149 are in the isolation wards of hospitals while others are under home quarantine. A total of 807 samples were sent to National Institute of Virology of which 717 tested negative. Results of remaining samples are awaited,” said chief minister.

In the wake of increasing virus infection cases, swab sample testing facility will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode medical colleges. At present samples are being tested at NIV Alappuzha and NIV Pune.

Many companies including MNC offices in Kochi stepped up preventive measures against the killer virus. Employees are permitted to enter the office premises after being examined for virus symptoms like higher than normal body temperature. Sanitizers are being made available for the staff. Major hotels in Kochi also started to examine the guests and staff for virus symptoms.