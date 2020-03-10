Nation Other News 10 Mar 2020 Holi celebrations su ...
Holi celebrations subdued in India over coronavirus

REUTERS
Published Mar 10, 2020, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 10, 2020, 5:45 pm IST
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 43 on monday
A child wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure amid the ongoing coronavirus scare is seen smeared in dry colours during Holi festival celebrations (PTI)
New Delhi: India's festival of colours, Holi was subdued on tuesday with fears of the coronavirus putting a damper on the usually boisterous celebration marked by the throwing of colours.

The two-day spring festival is an of colours, with people smearing each other’s faces with different holi colours.

 

But the coronavirus, which has infected nearly 40 people in India, kind of spoiled the fun this year.

“Avoid participating in large gatherings,” the Ministry of Health said in notice warning of the danger of the virus, while wishing everyone a “Happy and Safe Holi”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he would not celebrate Holi this year. Shopkeepers said rumours that the coloured powders and dyes revellers use in the festival were imported from China had hurt their sales.

...
