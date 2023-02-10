TS Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to include 10 communities in STs list

Hyderabad: The Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a unanimous resolution recommending to the Centre to include the 10 communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who moved the resolution, said the state government had accepted the recommendation of a Commission of Inquiry for STs in 2016 for the inclusion of Valmiki Boya, Kirataka, Nishadhi, Pedda Boyas, Talayari, Chunduvallu, Khaithi Lambada, Bhaat Mathuras, and Chamar Mathuras, which was accepted by the Telangana government and submitted the same to the Centre.

“So far there is no response in this regard. Therefore, this House unanimously resolves to recommend to the Government of India to include these communities in STs list," the CM stated while reading out the resolution.

The CM also proposed that the ‘Mali’ community living in the districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial be included in STs list in view of their socio-economic conditions. “The Mali community has been seeking their inclusion in the STs for many years,” Rao stated. Currently, there are 32 communities in the STs list in Telangana apart from 12 PVTG communities (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups).