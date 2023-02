The Geological Survey of India (GSI) found lithium deposits in the country. (AFP File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) said on Thursday it has found lithium deposits for the first time in the country.

India has lately been looking to strengthen its supply of key minerals, including lithium, that will be critical for furthering its electric vehicle plans.

The 5.9 million tonnes of Lithium inferred resources have been established in the Reasi district of the northern union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the GSI said in a statement.