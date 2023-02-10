Hussainsagar dazzles with dancing fountains

The fountains, which were inaugurated on Thursday by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, are likely to boost tourist traffic to Hussainsagar, especially around the time the Formula E race is scheduled to start on February 11. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Hussainsagar got a bridal look on Thursday with the unveiling of the musical dancing fountain, one of the nation’s largest and tallest fountains that rivals the floating fountains at Futala Lake in Nagpur.

The rare aqua-screen musical fountains, a fusion of light, sound, and water, exceed the 158m tall floating fountains at Futala lake in Nagpur with their 180m X 10m dimensions. With the help of DMX technology, these fountains will give viewers a stunning view of Hussainsagar, highlighting the tallest Buddha statue in all its splendour. After Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet, these fountains in the city's most well-known tourist attraction are the second such fountains in the state and third in the nation (Ajwa Garden in Vadodara).

The fountain creates an experience of the amazing world of light, sound, and water where you may experience the best-ever merger of technology and fancy since it is synced with the music and makes it appear as though they are dancing alone to the beats.

According to HMDA officials, the cost of installing the fountains was Rs 13 crore, and roughly Rs 4 crore was spent on DMX technology. In addition, two musical floating fountains at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore are being installed by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a division of the HMDA.

The supply, installation, and commissioning of the musical floating fountains have a three-year operation and maintenance period, according to HMDA authorities. After installation, there will be four shows on weekends and on holidays, with three shows per day between 7 and 10 p.m. on weekdays. Each show will last 20 minutes. Each nozzle has a height of approximately 3 to 20 metres and is of an international standard with DMX-controlled underwater lighting.

Other elements include 2D nozzles, 3D nozzles, 2 arching jets, inward/outward crown nozzles, chasing jets, sunburst jet nozzles, centre jet nozzles, flame jets, video projection on water screen, and 5W RGB lasers.