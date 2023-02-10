  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 10 Feb 2023 Hussainsagar dazzles ...
Nation, In Other News

Hussainsagar dazzles with dancing fountains

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Feb 10, 2023, 12:27 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:27 am IST
The fountains, which were inaugurated on Thursday by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, are likely to boost tourist traffic to Hussainsagar, especially around the time the Formula E race is scheduled to start on February 11. (DC Image)
 The fountains, which were inaugurated on Thursday by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, are likely to boost tourist traffic to Hussainsagar, especially around the time the Formula E race is scheduled to start on February 11. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Hussainsagar got a bridal look on Thursday with the unveiling of the musical dancing fountain, one of the nation’s largest and tallest fountains that rivals the floating fountains at Futala Lake in Nagpur.

The rare aqua-screen musical fountains, a fusion of light, sound, and water, exceed the 158m tall floating fountains at Futala lake in Nagpur with their 180m X 10m dimensions. With the help of DMX technology, these fountains will give viewers a stunning view of Hussainsagar, highlighting the tallest Buddha statue in all its splendour. After Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet, these fountains in the city's most well-known tourist attraction are the second such fountains in the state and third in the nation (Ajwa Garden in Vadodara).

The fountains, which were inaugurated on Thursday by minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, are likely to boost tourist traffic to Hussainsagar, especially around the time the Formula E race is scheduled to start on February 11.

The fountain creates an experience of the amazing world of light, sound, and water where you may experience the best-ever merger of technology and fancy since it is synced with the music and makes it appear as though they are dancing alone to the beats.

According to HMDA officials, the cost of installing the fountains was Rs 13 crore, and roughly Rs 4 crore was spent on DMX technology. In addition, two musical floating fountains at an estimated cost of Rs 8 crore are being installed by the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a division of the HMDA.

The supply, installation, and commissioning of the musical floating fountains have a three-year operation and maintenance period, according to HMDA authorities. After installation, there will be four shows on weekends and on holidays, with three shows per day between 7 and 10 p.m. on weekdays.  Each show will last 20 minutes. Each nozzle has a height of approximately 3 to 20 metres and is of an international standard with DMX-controlled underwater lighting.

Other elements include 2D nozzles, 3D nozzles, 2 arching jets, inward/outward crown nozzles, chasing jets, sunburst jet nozzles, centre jet nozzles, flame jets, video projection on water screen, and 5W RGB lasers.

...
Tags: hussain sagar, hyderabad growth corridor limited, minister talasani srinivas yadav, futala lake, komati cheruvu, ajwa garden, dmx technology
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. (PTI)

Decision on release of cheetahs in wild next week

MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. — DC Image

Congress MLAs comfort TS farmer who attempted suicide

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC File Photo)

BJP announced 119 in-charges for street corner meetings

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy (Photo: Twitter)

BRS leaders involved in land grab: Revanth



MOST POPULAR

 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
 

Netherlands views India as a crucial partner: Ambassador Marten van den Berg

Ambassador Marten van den Berg, who is also a renowned economist, in Hyderabad on Monday. (Twitter/@coMakeIT)
 

GHMC pushes its pedals to achieve ‘cycle-friendly’ city tag for Hyderabad

GHMC will construct a temporary cycling track of six kilometres around KBR Park, a six-kilometre permanent and temporary track through Biodiversity from Ikea to Raidurg, and a 10-km track from IDL Lake to JNTU that includes a track from Rainbow Vista to IDL Lake. (Photo: HCG)
 

Double-decker buses in new avatar set to bring old allure in Hyderabad

The HMDA plans to begin rolling the new double-decker buses out in two or three days. (Representational Image: Twitter: @switchEVglobal)
 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

CM Yogi Adityanath doting on cat goes viral on social media on last day of 2022

On Saturday, a picture of the Uttar Pradesh CM enjoying the company of a cat went viral on social media. (Image credit: Twitter/@myogiadityanath)

Christmas inspires us to treat each other with love and kindness: President Murmu

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Private school teacher cuts students' hair without permission

Parents of a group of students of a private school in UP's Moradabad lodged a complaint against the school authorities after a teacher allegedly trimmed their children's hair without permission..(ANI)

Maharashtra, Karnataka to get PM's infra boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23, in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing, from New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

SC dismisses PIL on contesting from two seats

Rejecting the PIL by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the top court in its order said that there was, “No manifest arbitrariness for violation of article 14 and 21 of the constitution and it is not for this court to strike down the provision as unconstitutional. (Representational Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->